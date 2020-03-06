Verizon is offering some absolutely insane new Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL discounts

















We're talking as much as 560 bucks slashed off the regular price of the 5.7-inch model in a 64GB storage configuration, as well as a $420 reduction for both the 128 gig Pixel 4 and the jumbo-sized Pixel 4 XL with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Unfortunately, the 6.3-inch device is currently unavailable in a 128GB variant, and the same goes for the Oh So Orange flavor of the 64GB Pixel 4 XL.





As you can imagine, these outstanding new deals come with a couple of key requirements and strings attached, but you really don't have to do a lot of heavy lifting or jump through too many hoops to score a Pixel 4 for as little as $240 all in all or a $480 Pixel 4 XL. You just need to sign up to a monthly payment plan, open a new line of service, and be fine with receiving your savings in the form of bill credit.





At the end of the day, you're looking at spending $10 a month for a 64GB Pixel 4 or $20 a month for a 128GB Pixel 4 or 64GB Pixel 4 XL with a two-year installment plan. Not too shabby for a couple of top-shelf cameraphones with plenty of raw processing power on deck, premium designs, a respectable 6 gigs of memory, and even decent battery life as far as the XL version is concerned.





But wait, there's more. More money you can save at the nation's largest wireless service provider, that is. So much money, in fact, that Big Red can end up paying you to get the Pixel 4 or 4 XL off its hands. We're talking an additional $500 in maximum trade-in discounts, a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon, as well as promotional Stream TV and YouTube TV trials. And yes, all these deals and freebies can be combined.



