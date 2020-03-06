Verizon is offering some absolutely insane new Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL discounts

Verizon Android Deals Google

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 06, 2020, 5:41 AM
Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL were probably 2019's most divisive high-end smartphones, but that was primarily due to the starting prices of the two Snapdragon 855 powerhouses. Otherwise, the reviews largely praised the stock Android-running handsets for their silky smooth software, top-notch processing muscle, stellar camera performance, and sharp displays.

Fortunately, the killer deals and hefty discounts came quickly after the flagship duo's commercial debut, substantially improving their mass appeal. With an unexpectedly modern-looking Pixel 4a right around the corner and possibly an even more divisive Pixel 5 not too far down the line either, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Verizon is now offering some of the deepest price cuts ever on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

We're talking as much as 560 bucks slashed off the regular price of the 5.7-inch model in a 64GB storage configuration, as well as a $420 reduction for both the 128 gig Pixel 4 and the jumbo-sized Pixel 4 XL with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Unfortunately, the 6.3-inch device is currently unavailable in a 128GB variant, and the same goes for the Oh So Orange flavor of the 64GB Pixel 4 XL.

As you can imagine, these outstanding new deals come with a couple of key requirements and strings attached, but you really don't have to do a lot of heavy lifting or jump through too many hoops to score a Pixel 4 for as little as $240 all in all or a $480 Pixel 4 XL. You just need to sign up to a monthly payment plan, open a new line of service, and be fine with receiving your savings in the form of bill credit. 

At the end of the day, you're looking at spending $10 a month for a 64GB Pixel 4 or $20 a month for a 128GB Pixel 4 or 64GB Pixel 4 XL with a two-year installment plan. Not too shabby for a couple of top-shelf cameraphones with plenty of raw processing power on deck, premium designs, a respectable 6 gigs of memory, and even decent battery life as far as the XL version is concerned.

But wait, there's more. More money you can save at the nation's largest wireless service provider, that is. So much money, in fact, that Big Red can end up paying you to get the Pixel 4 or 4 XL off its hands. We're talking an additional $500 in maximum trade-in discounts, a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon, as well as promotional Stream TV and YouTube TV trials. And yes, all these deals and freebies can be combined.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

