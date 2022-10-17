These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
1
It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime.
Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are set to follow in the OnePlus 10 Pro's footsteps before long, and if recent history is any indication, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is probably working closely together with all major US carriers to spread the One UI 5.0 love around as soon as possible.
Of said nation-leading wireless service providers, T-Mobile has a neat little support webpage set up with a fairly long list of devices guaranteed to receive official Android 13 updates... eventually. While the list covers a few different brands, it doesn't appear to be fully comprehensive, lacking among others any mention of Motorola and Nokia-made products.
All ETAs are also missing, most likely because they're impossible to predict at this point in the Android 13 "manufacturer development" stage of the often convoluted carrier update process. Still, there's definitely some interesting information to pull from this roster, first noticed by the folks over at Android Police:
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 7T
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- OnePlus Nord N200
- OnePlus 8T+
- T-Mobile REVVL V+
- Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra
- OnePlus 9/9 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+/S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Before you even think it, yes, the order of these devices is totally and completely random. And yes, there are quite a few phones missing (in addition to Motorola's entire portfolio) that we're 100 percent certain will in fact get Android 13 goodies both on T-Mobile and in other variants. For instance, the aforementioned OnePlus 10 Pro. And the OnePlus 10T.
Meanwhile, something tells us that the Galaxy S22 trio has already completed its Android 13 manufacturer development phase and moved into T-Mobile testing in anticipation of an impending over-the-air release. Either that or we're just a few days away from that.
Perhaps most importantly, it's nice to see decidedly humble and/or aging devices like the Galaxy A13 5G, OnePlus 7T, Nord N200, and REVVL V+ on this list.
That proves T-Mobile cares about more than the owners of the latest, greatest, and priciest Android phones and tablets on its network... even though the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 Pro 5G are another two (semi) important names missing from the "Un-carrier's" catalogue of devices set to score stable Android 13 enhancements and UI tweaks... someday.
Things that are NOT allowed: