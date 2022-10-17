These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually









Of said nation-leading wireless service providers, T-Mobile has a neat little support webpage set up with a fairly long list of devices guaranteed to receive official Android 13 updates... eventually. While the list covers a few different brands, it doesn't appear to be fully comprehensive, lacking among others any mention of Motorola and Nokia-made products.









OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7T

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

OnePlus Nord N200

OnePlus 8T+

T-Mobile REVVL V+

Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+/S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G



Before you even think it, yes, the order of these devices is totally and completely random. And yes, there are quite a few phones missing (in addition to Motorola's entire portfolio) that we're 100 percent certain will in fact get Android 13 goodies both on T-Mobile and in other variants. For instance, the aforementioned OnePlus 10 Pro . And the OnePlus 10T





Meanwhile, something tells us that the Galaxy S22 trio has already completed its Android 13 manufacturer development phase and moved into T-Mobile testing in anticipation of an impending over-the-air release. Either that or we're just a few days away from that.









That proves T-Mobile cares about more than the owners of the latest, greatest, and priciest Android phones and tablets on its network... even though the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 Pro 5G are another two (semi) important names missing from the "Un-carrier's" catalogue of devices set to score stable Android 13 enhancements and UI tweaks... someday.



