Google surprises Pixel users with an August release of stable Android 13



It's only the middle of August but Google has surprised Pixel users by releasing Android 13 this afternoon . For example, Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel users until October 19th of last year. For Pixel 6 series users, the update to Android 13 is going to improve the under-display fingerprint sensor which has been sluggish in Android 12. Personally, this writer has seen a huge improvement after installing Android 13 beta 4.1.





Other new features include an updated media player that now includes album artwork. Apps can be customized by language, color, and theme. With Android 13, some third-party app icons will match the color and tint of a phone's wallpaper instead of just the icons belonging to Google apps. You also have more control over the information that apps can and cannot access including certain photographs, videos, and clipboard history.





The update includes the August security update. Those who joined the Android 13 beta program will receive a smaller update to install. For example, this writer's Pixel 6 Pro was running Android 13 Beta 4.1 and the update to Android 13 weighed in at only 31.96MB. Also, those in the beta program can choose to stay and receive beta versions of the quarterly Pixel feature drops into next year.





But if you want to exit the beta program without having to wipe your phone, wait until you've installed the stable version of Android 13. Then you will have a limited time to opt-out of the beta program without having to wipe the data from your phone. Again, once the stable version of Android 13 is installed, you go back to the Android beta program website at www.google.com/android/beta. Tap on the box that says "View your eligible devices" and select Opt out.





The Pixel models eligible to receive Android 13 are the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a. The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have Android 13 pre-installed out of the box.





