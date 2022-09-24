Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone . An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.





One UI 5 may not offer tons of visual changes, but it comes with many functional additions including a redesigned security dashboard, new customization options, and accessibility features.





Per a recent rumor, Android 13 may also make seamless updates mandatory, allowing phones to install new updates in the background.









Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S22 range and the Galaxy S21 family, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 3, and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Flip 3 are on the list. One surprise mention is the Galaxy A53, a mid-range phone that was released in March. For reference, the Android 12 update was rolled out to the Galaxy A52 in January.





Affordable Galaxy A phones are Samsung's bread and butter, accounting for 58 percent of total sales in 2021. The discontinued Note phones, on the other hand, have dropped in priority, as based on today's rumor, unlike in recent years, a midranger will get the latest Android operating system version before a Note phone.



