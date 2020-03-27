T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan





While this move was not entirely dictated by people's increased needs for reliable and affordable wireless services during a time when "social distancing" is essential, Magenta's initial intention was to roll out the $15 a month prepaid plan after merging with Sprint. That hasn't happened yet , so folks on super-tight budgets wanting to stay in touch with friends and family must be pleased to see the option released a little early.









In other words, your data is capped at 2GB on the $15 a month Connect plan or 5 gigs if you don't mind coughing up an extra 10 bucks, which differs from the way things are usually done at T-Mobile nowadays. Other plans throttle data rather than cap it altogether, so instead of being cut off from the internet, customers that exceed their high-speed data buckets simply need to settle for (substantially) reduced download numbers.





Of course, T-Mobile Connect subscribers will be able to, well, stay connected after their 2 or 5GB data allotment is up if they want, but only if they don't have a problem purchasing daily or weekly high-speed data passes . That can be a little inconvenient, not to mention how it kind of defeats the purpose of having such a dirt-cheap smartphone plan to begin with.





Last but not least, data caps go against the very "Un-carrier" mantra, which could actually be part of the reason why the company was only planning to make this thing available after morphing into its "New T-Mobile" identity . Then again, the target audience of the ultra-affordable Connect option might rarely spill the 2GB data bucket anyway, so maybe very few people will end up feeling genuinely upset because of this somewhat questionable practice.



