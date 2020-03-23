T-Mobile will help you fight coronavirus boredom with a sweet YouTube Premium freebie





The two companies are now joining forces to make it easier to consume video content while multitasking with two months of free YouTube Premium access for all "Un-carrier" customers. The freebie will be available as part of the crazy popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program starting this Tuesday, March 24, although you'll have until April 21 to "save" the offer, with May 1 set as the deadline for actually redeeming the extended trial.





Believe it or not, the deal doesn't appear to be exclusively targeting new YouTube Premium subscribers, so at least as far as we can tell, existing users should be able to cancel their subscription and then pay nothing for ad-free videos, offline downloads, and background playing for 60 days.





At the end of the promotional period, you'll be automatically charged the standard $11.99 monthly rate, mind you, but if you don't want that to happen, all you need to do is ask... by cancelling your free YouTube Premium membership ahead of the expiration date. In addition to the aforementioned perks, T-Mobile customers will also be getting complimentary access to the YouTube Music Premium platform, which is an increasingly popular and feature-packed alternative for the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.





This $24-worth gift not only comes at an ideal time due to the global coronavirus pandemic, also going very well with T-Mobile's permanent "Netflix on Us" offer for eligible wireless service plans.









Of course, that's not all you can get this week in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, with a free 4-week online course from global ed tech Shaw Academy also set to be made available in just a few hours for anyone looking to gain some useful new skills between binge-watching the newest season of Ozark and keeping up with Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon's late night home shows in the background of your mobile device.