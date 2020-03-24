T-Mobile shares how people's behavior changed since #StayAtHome took over the States
Unsurprisingly, all the basic forms of communication phones provide have seen a dramatic rise:
As expected, smartphones became the main internet provider for many people working from home. The increase in hotspot data usage is 38%. Not everyone is busy working, however, as T-Mobile’s data shows that video game traffic has jumped even more — 45%. Seems like not everyone is paying attention to their online classes.
The good news is that people are following the advice to go out less, which T-Mobile can also track roughly. In New York, the city with the most cases in the US right now, there’s been a 86% increase in people that remained within the range of cell towers that cover their homes. The same stat has increased by 77% for the San Francisco Bay Area.
T-Mobile ensures that its network is kept in prime condition during these times of increased loads and since communications are understandably considered critical, all of the carrier’s technicians remain on duty.