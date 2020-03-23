T-Mobile is rolling out a dirt-cheap new plan in response to the coronavirus crisis





There's a $25 Connect service tier too, bumping up your high-speed (4G LTE and 5G) data bucket from 2 to 5 gigs per month, and naturally, that option is eligible for a nice Annual Data Upgrade as well.

T-Mobile is stepping up to the plate in a lot of different ways









Also starting March 25, Metro by T-Mobile customers will be able to get unlimited talk and text plus 2 gigs of high-speed smartphone data for just $15 as well, although that particular "initiative" is set to expire 60 days after you activate your special new plan. From then on, we assume Metro's most affordable option will go back up to a $30 monthly rate, including the same aforementioned amenities.





But wait, there's even more. New and existing Metro customers will get the chance to score a free unnamed 8-inch slate (probably the Alcatel Joy Tab ) with a $15 unlimited tablet data plan and seemingly no other strings attached, while MetroSmart Hotspot devices have a 50 percent discount and a doubling of the normal 10GB monthly data included in the $35 mobile hotspot data plan for the next 60 days.





In a nutshell, T-Mobile is going above and beyond to cater to the needs of more and more customers forced to stay inside and keep themselves entertained or work from home during these very troubling times. And that, our friends, is why the "Un-carrier" is likely to end up beating the traditional leaders of the US wireless industry in the long run in terms of both speeds and subscriber numbers.





Granted, Verizon AT&T , and even US Cellular have done a few things to encourage social distancing, keep their employees safe and their customers connected, but T-Mobile just seems to be a significantly more active, energetic, and reliable fighter against the COVID-19 pandemic.



