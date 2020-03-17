T-Mobile ramps up its fight against the spread of coronavirus by closing more stores
That's a slightly less drastic measure than Apple's decision to seal all its stores outside China on March 14, for instance, essentially mirroring Verizon's strategy of substantially "reducing the number of stores that remain open."
T-Mobile is calling the 20 percent of retail locations set to remain open a "critical mass" providing "important service to customers", and in order to ensure said service will reach the vast majority of the "Un-carrier's" subscribers nationwide, these stores are apparently "distributed across the country and designed to be within a 30-minute drive for most customers in each market."
You can locate the nearest such store using T-Mo and Metro's handy online tools, as you'd normally do, but keep in mind schedules will also be reduced to only eight hours a day (10 am to 6 pm local time for "most stores"). In case you're worried about employee rights during this time of crisis, T-Mobile claims the stores set to remain open over the next two weeks will only be staffed with workers "willing to come in and support our customers." Everyone else can stay home and continue getting a paycheck.