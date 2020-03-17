T-Mobile Wireless service Coronavirus

T-Mobile ramps up its fight against the spread of coronavirus by closing more stores

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 17, 2020, 4:22 AM
T-Mobile ramps up its fight against the spread of coronavirus by closing more stores
As highlighted by the Trump administration on Twitter yesterday, the President has no plans to order a national coronavirus quarantine or national shutdown at this time. Until that time comes (if it ever does), however, individual states and cities have already begun to take extreme measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, with schools closed in many places, large public gatherings prohibited, and residents in six counties surrounding San Francisco urged to "shelter in place."

The name of the game is "social distancing", and major tech companies are also committed to playing their key role in keeping as many people as possible safe in the comfort of their homes. To that end, T-Mobile initially decided to close all its "Un-carrier" and Metro stores located inside shopping malls, predictably expanding on these shutdowns effective immediately.

Mike Sievert, Magenta's current COO and future CEO after John Legere's scheduled departure on April 30, detailed all the new preventive actions in a letter published late Monday evening, announcing among others that "about" 80 percent of store locations will be closed from March 17 to "at least" March 31. 

That's a slightly less drastic measure than Apple's decision to seal all its stores outside China on March 14, for instance, essentially mirroring Verizon's strategy of substantially "reducing the number of stores that remain open." 

T-Mobile is calling the 20 percent of retail locations set to remain open a "critical mass" providing "important service to customers", and in order to ensure said service will reach the vast majority of the "Un-carrier's" subscribers nationwide, these stores are apparently "distributed across the country and designed to be within a 30-minute drive for most customers in each market."

You can locate the nearest such store using T-Mo and Metro's handy online tools, as you'd normally do, but keep in mind schedules will also be reduced to only eight hours a day (10 am to 6 pm local time for "most stores"). In case you're worried about employee rights during this time of crisis, T-Mobile claims the stores set to remain open over the next two weeks will only be staffed with workers "willing to come in and support our customers." Everyone else can stay home and continue getting a paycheck.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless