T-Mobile customers can now pay their bills online and in app using Apple Pay









In other words, it appears to be possible now to use Apple's wildly popular digital wallet platform instead of a traditional bank account, credit or debit card for both AutoPay enrollment or one-time payments of T-Mobile wireless services online. Previously, Apple Pay was only supported in the "Un-carrier's" brick and mortar stores, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, finding one of those that's still open might prove to be a serious challenge.





Furthermore, you really shouldn't go out much these days to help slow down the spread of the deadly virus, so whether or not this support expansion is connected to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, it definitely comes at an opportune time.





Even better, Apple Pay can be combined with your Apple Card for a cool 3 percent Daily Cash back offer on the My T-Mobile website or in Magenta's iPhone app, which means you have even fewer reasons than before to leave your house during these trying times. Nicely played, T-Mo!



