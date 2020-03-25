T-Mobile iOS Apple Apps Wireless service Mobile payments

T-Mobile customers can now pay their bills online and in app using Apple Pay

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2020, 7:02 AM
Even though Apple Pay predictably became the most popular mobile payment service stateside after around five years of commercial availability, easily eclipsing apps like Samsung Pay and Google Pay and ultimately surpassing Starbucks in user numbers last fall, the digital wallet solution is still not truly ubiquitous in the US.

Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant is tirelessly working on that, joining forces with the nation's third-largest mobile network operator to make it even easier for people to use Apple Pay. Starting today, a number of overjoyed T-Mobile customers are reporting the mobile payment app shows up as an accepted method of covering monthly bills both on Magenta's official website and its iOS app.

In other words, it appears to be possible now to use Apple's wildly popular digital wallet platform instead of a traditional bank account, credit or debit card for both AutoPay enrollment or one-time payments of T-Mobile wireless services online. Previously, Apple Pay was only supported in the "Un-carrier's" brick and mortar stores, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, finding one of those that's still open might prove to be a serious challenge.

Furthermore, you really shouldn't go out much these days to help slow down the spread of the deadly virus, so whether or not this support expansion is connected to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, it definitely comes at an opportune time. 

Even better, Apple Pay can be combined with your Apple Card for a cool 3 percent Daily Cash back offer on the My T-Mobile website or in Magenta's iPhone app, which means you have even fewer reasons than before to leave your house during these trying times. Nicely played, T-Mo!

