No MLB.TV freebie for T-Mobile customers yet, but the promotion will return when baseball is back





While no one really knows when players might be able to resume organized training and crowds will be permitted to populate stadiums to cheer for their favorite teams again, T-Mobile is taking a solemn oath to bring back its extremely popular MLB.TV freebie whenever customers will actually have good use for it.





The "Un-carrier" had already promised to offer complimentary regular full-season subscriptions as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program starting March 24, which just so happens to be today. But because the MLB.TV service is largely useless for the time being, that promotion start date appears to have been pushed back indefinitely, much like the 2020 MLB season, which was initially scheduled to kick off this Thursday, March 26.





Obviously, T-Mo can't make any specific promises about what's next and especially when things might get back to normal, but for what it's worth, the nation's third-largest wireless service provider is teasing "some extra surprises on deck" for whenever baseball will return.









Of course, that's nothing compared to the value provided by a 1-year MLB.TV subscription, which offers unrestricted access to every team's out-of-market games live or on demand on a wide array of supported devices, normally costing a whopping $121.99.

For the first time since 2001, Major League Baseball is on hold, as are so many other major (and minor) sporting events around the world. Unlike almost two decades ago, however, when the MLB season was paused only for a little over a week after the September 11 attacks, baseball is postponed indefinitely right now as per the CDC's social distancing recommendations.