T-Mobile's cheapest smartphone plan EVER is here with full 5G access and more

T-Mobile's cheapest smartphone plan EVER is here with full 5G access and more0
That seemingly unshifting status quo... completely shifted with the advent of 5G technology, but coincidentally or not, the market's new number two player in subscribers and nationwide availability leader started to make fewer and fewer deal-related headlines as its speed, coverage, and customer figures rapidly increased.
Decent value for great prices
Of course, the "Un-carrier" kept... "un-carriering" from time to time, kicking off the new year with some sweet lifetime discounts for (certain) existing subscribers, for instance. Although technically not billed as an Un-carrier move, the latest promotion is definitely meant to undercut all the competition, with as little as $10 a month getting cash-strapped users 1000 minutes of talk, 1000 texts, and 1GB of "high-speed" smartphone data.
That's certainly not a lot of included benefits by 2022 smartphone standards, but 10 bucks is also a very small price to pay for a handset plan with full access to a 5G network as extensive as Magenta's. It goes without saying that you won't be able to take advantage of T-Mo's highest available speeds (based on mid-band spectrum acquired from Sprint back in 2020) for a very long time with such a strict monthly cap, which is where the operator's other Connect prepaid plans come in.
The costliest of the bunch comes with 12 gigs of high-speed data and, of course, unlimited talk and text for $35 a month, while the $15 and $25 tiers are actually not entirely new, gaining however more data (up to 5G) to offer a total of 3 and 6GB respectively (in addition to unlimited talk and text).
The T-Mobile Connect program debuted around 18 months ago with $15 and $25 options including 2 and 5GB data respectively, with a solemn promise of yearly 500MB upgrades. The first such data hike came in March 2021, so it's definitely not surprising to see the two plans improved yet again.
That's not what we can say about the $10 option, which is apparently the "lowest price smartphone plan ever from the Un-carrier", beating pretty much everything the competition has to offer nowadays. AT&T, for instance, has made plenty of headlines lately with aggressively priced unlimited 5G plans (both prepaid and postpaid) while still charging no less than $30 for its cheapest prepaid option.
Watch out for the caveats!
The carrier that's starting to win more and more value battles, however, offers a generous 15 gigs of data for $40 a month, not to mention 8GB for as little as $25... if you're willing to pay for a full year of service right off the bat.
When it comes to yearly deals, Boost Mobile clearly rises above the pack, while Metro by T-Mobile is oddly enough not a great alternative for its parent company as far as service value is concerned right now.
Then again, one very important thing to consider before committing to a T-Mobile Connect plan is that your "high-speed" data allotment coincides with your overall data allotment. Hence, if you decide to go with the dirt-cheap $10 option, you'll have to make do with a measly gig of data every month. The same goes for the 3, 6, and 12GB plans, with data unavailable until your next bill cycle once you hit those ceilings. We're talking 5G, 4G LTE, and even 3G (while it's still around).
Technically, you can add temporary data passes for an extra fee when you empty your data bucket prematurely, but that kind of defeats the purpose of getting such an ultra-affordable plan in the first place. Speaking of fees, you may also want to keep in mind that the aforementioned Connect rates do not include taxes, which is pretty uncool of T-Mo after all its promises over the years.
Things that are NOT allowed: