T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers





That's right, Magenta has an even nicer surprise in store for employees starting this Thursday, January 6, according to the same exact source that originally revealed the pre-Christmas Insider Hookup discounts less than three weeks ago.





If you have a Magenta MAX plan and a close friend or family member working for T-Mo, you'll be able to shave 20 percent off your monthly bill FOR LIFE without meeting any intricate special conditions or jumping through hoops of any sort.





As incredible as it sounds, there really are no strings attached according to the internal documents leaked by The T-Mo Report today, although "eligible" T-Mobile employees will only get one Insider code for existing customers and one for new ones porting in an eligible number from a different operator after January 6, so it's certainly not going to be easy to join the party this time around.





Naturally, those who currently subscribe to a cheaper voice plan can always upgrade to Magenta MAX service and at least theoretically qualify for the lifetime 20 percent discount, and in addition to no trade-in, port-in, device purchase, or new line not being required here, you can also combine this killer new deal with any and all previous offers you may have taken advantage of.





We're talking everything from Carrier Freedom to Keep and Switch campaigns, discounted lines, and yes, even free third lines, which basically means T-Mobile 's generosity (and its dedication to boosting those subscriber figures) know no bounds.





