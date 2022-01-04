T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers

T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers0
If you have a Magenta MAX plan and a close friend or family member working for T-Mo, you'll be able to shave 20 percent off your monthly bill FOR LIFE without meeting any intricate special conditions or jumping through hoops of any sort.
Naturally, those who currently subscribe to a cheaper voice plan can always upgrade to Magenta MAX service and at least theoretically qualify for the lifetime 20 percent discount, and in addition to no trade-in, port-in, device purchase, or new line not being required here, you can also combine this killer new deal with any and all previous offers you may have taken advantage of.
We're talking everything from Carrier Freedom to Keep and Switch campaigns, discounted lines, and yes, even free third lines, which basically means T-Mobile's generosity (and its dedication to boosting those subscriber figures) know no bounds.