AT&T PREPAID launches low-priced unlimited plan with 5G, only available at Walmart

AT&T PREPAID launches low-priced unlimited plan with 5G, only available at Walmart0
- Unlimited talk and text
- Unlimited high-speed data with 5G
- 10GB mobile hotspot
- 100GB of cloud storage
- Fraud call blocking
- HD streaming
- Mexico and Canada
AT&T PREPAID’s new Unlimited MAX with 5G plan is now available for $45 per month when activated in-store. Of course, you can only get this at Walmart. But that’s not the only offer aimed at Walmart customers launched by AT&T. The retailer’s customers can also save on other AT&T PREPAID plans when activating in store:
5GB of high-speed data for $25/mo. (reg. $30) which includes unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, fraud call blocking and rollover data.
On a side note, customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can apply their subsidy up to $30 to any AT&T Prepaid plan, enabling the 5GB plan to be available for free. Moreover, Walmart customers who need a phone to go with their plan can get between $100 and $50 off on a wide range of smartphone starting January 31:
- Motorola Moto g Pure for $19 (reg. $69)
- Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29 (reg. $79)
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69 (reg. $119)
- iPhone SE for $149 (reg. $249)
- iPhone 11 for $299 (reg. 399)
The deals above require in-store activation on any monthly plan with the exception of iPhone deals, which require in-store activation on Unlimited MAX plan.