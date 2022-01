AT&T PREPAID launches low-priced unlimited plan with 5G, only available at Walmart

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited high-speed data with 5G

10GB mobile hotspot

100GB of cloud storage

Fraud call blocking

HD streaming

Mexico and Canada

Motorola Moto g Pure for $19 (reg. $69)

Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29 (reg. $79)

Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69 (reg. $119)

iPhone SE for $149 (reg. $249)

iPhone 11 for $299 (reg. 399)

AT&T PREPAID has kicked off the weekend with a set of new data plan and smartphone deals. The highlight of the week is the new, low-priced Unlimited MAX with 5G plan only available at Walmart. If you’re on prepaid and looking for a 5G plan that won’t break the bank, AT&T’s new plan seems quite affordable.Along with the new plan, AT&T announced deals on its regular PREPAID plans and massive discounts on budget-friendly smartphones and 5G-enabled handsets. But first, here are all the benefits customers with the new Unlimited MAX with 5G plan will receive.AT&T PREPAID’s new Unlimited MAX with 5G plan is now available for $45 per month when activated in-store. Of course, you can only get this at Walmart. But that’s not the only offer aimed at Walmart customers launched by AT&T. The retailer’s customers can also save on other AT&T PREPAID plans when activating in store:15GB of high-speed data for $35/mo. (reg $40) that includes unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, fraud call blocking, rollover data, and Mexico and Canada.5GB of high-speed data for $25/mo. (reg. $30) which includes unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, fraud call blocking and rollover data.On a side note, customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can apply their subsidy up to $30 to any AT&T Prepaid plan, enabling the 5GB plan to be available for free. Moreover, Walmart customers who need a phone to go with their plan can get between $100 and $50 off on a wide range of smartphone starting January 31:The deals above require in-store activation on any monthly plan with the exception of iPhone deals, which require in-store activation on Unlimited MAX plan.