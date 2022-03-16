 T-Mobile is treating its business customers to an absolutely insane unlimited 5G deal - PhoneArena

T-Mobile Tablets 5G

T-Mobile is treating its business customers to an absolutely insane unlimited 5G deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0

After years and years of towering above its competition in terms of wireless service value and device promotions, T-Mobile looked like it took its proverbial foot off the pedal for a little while at the beginning of 2022.

Granted, the "Un-carrier" did make the occasional headline with your typical free 5G phone deal and some very sweet lifetime discounts for existing subscribers in recent months, but the ultra-affordable plans and complimentary lines of past years were conspicuously missing from Magenta's special offer menu for an unusually long time.

What can you get for $10 a month? A LOT!


With little to no fanfare, that appears to have changed at some point in the last few days... for a specific group of T-Mo customers. We're talking business account holders, who can now get an absolutely killer "Magenta Business Tablet Promo" including unlimited data and a 10GB high-speed monthly hotspot allotment for a measly $10.

Believe it or not, there aren't a lot of restrictions or convoluted requirements to keep in mind, and although the plan is technically not 100 percent "unlimited" in the strictest sense of the word, your data will only be "deprioritized" after you use 50 gigs in less than a month.


To make things crystal clear, you're looking at paying 10 bucks a month here for 50GB of tablet data at the highest available 5G speeds nationwide. After that, you can still use as much extra data as you want at lower 5G or 4G LTE speeds, not to mention your mobile hotspot data is also unlimited, with 10 generous gigs available at top speeds.

Of course, there are other perks and benefits to take into consideration as well, like unlimited video streaming in SD quality (aka 480p), unlimited data at 2G speeds in 210+ "countries and destinations", and 5 gigs of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico.

Wait, so what exactly is the catch here?


Naturally, the main "catch" is the promo can only be claimed by T-Mobile business customers, but if you look into it, you might find that the process of obtaining such an account is surprisingly simple and straightforward.

All you need, at least according to the very informative video embedded below, is to prove, well, that you're the owner of any kind of small or large business. Because this is 2022, that includes (legal) online sales of all types, gig work, contracted work, and even blogging, with verification possible via Linkedin or Instagram. Yes, really.


The deal is reportedly available exclusively in (some) brick and mortar stores, and you may have to specifically ask for it by the "Magenta Business Tablet Promo" name. There's also no word on an expiration date for the time being, but given how much you stand to receive for how little money, we wouldn't be surprised if this were to go away in a matter of days and never come back.

Incredibly enough, your new $10 tablet line can apparently be activated by itself, requiring no underlying voice line on your new or existing business account, and if you don't care about 5G connectivity that much, you're free to bundle the deal with a separate promo netting you a gratis 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (with a two-year installment plan).

Now this is something AT&T simply cannot rival with, despite its strong recent progress in the value department. Curiously enough, there seem to be two versions of the same plan available for T-Mobile business customers as we speak, one of which also comes with all taxes and fees included in that crazy low $10 monthly charge. How unbelievably cool is that?

