Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile wants you to know its industry-leading 5G is totally safe to use

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile wants you to know its industry-leading 5G is totally safe to use
By building a "nationwide" low-band 5G network first and quickly adding a significantly faster mid-band layer on top of that in many places around the country, T-Mobile has managed to gain a massive lead over its arch-rivals in terms of both speeds and service availability while also escaping all the recent aerial controversy.

That's at least in theory, because in practice, this week's hubbub surrounding Verizon and AT&T's long overdue 5G expansions is likely to have indirectly harmed the mass appeal of T-Mo's most advanced cellular technologies as well.

After all, most "regular" smartphone users in the US are unlikely to be sufficiently well-informed to understand the difference between Magenta's Ultra Capacity 5G and Big Red's 5G Ultra Wideband signals... or even be aware that there is a crucial distinction to begin with.

To be perfectly honest, these 5G rollouts, their restrictions, and the strengths and weaknesses of every different 5G flavor have also been getting harder and harder to follow for yours truly, making Neville Ray's latest T-Mobile Network blog post particularly illuminating.

The "Un-carrier's" President of Technology does an excellent job of briefly summing up exactly "what's going on" with 5G, airplanes, and airports stateside while quickly and clearly answering a few other key questions T-Mo subscribers might have on their mind.

Does T-Mobile use C-band 5G?


No, it does not. Or rather not yet, with plans to deploy spectrum in the controversial 3.7 to 4.2 GHz frequencies at some point in 2023.


While Magenta was viewed as the big loser of the huge FCC auction where Verizon and AT&T spent a combined $68 billion on C-band licenses last year, it turns out that this may have been yet another brilliant move in a series of perfectly orchestrated steps towards nationwide wireless industry supremacy.

By 2023, T-Mo obviously expects each and every single one of today's safety concerns to be resolved, at which point an already dominant network could become even harder to compete against.

Naturally, T-Mobile will not sit idly by while the competition battles controversy and technical limitations to close the gap to the 5G speed and coverage leader. Instead, its incredibly expansive mid-band signal will continue to reach more places and gain more features, eyeing to cover 300 million people (!!!) by 2023, up from around 210 million right now.

Is T-Mobile's 5G network safe to use in and near airports?


Absolutely. There are literally zero concerns around the low and mid-band 5G technologies currently employed by Magenta, which primarily operate on 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz frequencies respectively.


In other words, T-Mo's Ultra Capacity 5G and Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband networks are simply built differently. That being said, it's certainly unusual to see Ray (indirectly) defend his company's rivals, echoing their key argument in favor of unrestricted C-band launches.

Namely, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are now together in pointing at "nearly 40 countries globally, in Europe, Asia and many other parts of the world" as evidence that C-band 5G technology can play nice with planes and airports without so-called buffer zones or power limitations.

Still, Neville Ray is careful to highlight the "Un-carrier's" commitment to public safety, taking the issue "very (very) seriously" and standing "ready to help" in any way, shape, or form the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airlines to "resolve all concerns."

That's certainly a neutral and well-balanced stance, although you have to wonder how T-Mobile's reaction to this whole debacle might have differed if Magenta was the one pushing hard for a fast C-band 5G deployment.

Not resting on its Sprint network laurels, T-Mobile buys a bunch of new 5G spectrum
Not resting on its Sprint network laurels, T-Mobile buys a bunch of new 5G spectrum
Jan 17, 2022, 2:18 AM, by Daniel Petrov
T-Mobile rides blazing fast 5G network expansion to record Q4 and full-year customer growth
T-Mobile rides blazing fast 5G network expansion to record Q4 and full-year customer growth
Jan 06, 2022, 5:23 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile gets into the holiday spirit... to mock Verizon and AT&T's 5G networks yet again
T-Mobile gets into the holiday spirit... to mock Verizon and AT&T's 5G networks yet again
Dec 18, 2021, 1:24 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
These are the Verizon phones (including iPhone models) that support its C-band 5G service right now
These are the Verizon phones (including iPhone models) that support its C-band 5G service right now
yesterday, 1:12 AM, by Alan Friedman
All the Verizon C-band 5G details are now out: launch date, supported devices, and more
featured
featured
All the Verizon C-band 5G details are now out: launch date, supported devices, and more
Jan 05, 2022, 11:02 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
AT&T launches its C-Band 5G services in 8 metro areas across the US
AT&T launches its C-Band 5G services in 8 metro areas across the US
2 days ago, 1:47 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
Samsung starts the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Ultra preorder reservations with early bonuses
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Samsung starts the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Ultra preorder reservations with early bonuses
Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus specs and pictures leak
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus specs and pictures leak
Shout-out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3's grandfather from 26 years ago
by Rado Minkov,  1
Shout-out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3's grandfather from 26 years ago
Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible
Apple to stop bundling earbuds with iPhones in France (again)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple to stop bundling earbuds with iPhones in France (again)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless