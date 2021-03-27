T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade





The latest important change for an undoubtedly large number of cash-strapped T-Mo subscribers comes with absolutely no fanfare or advance notice, upgrading the high-speed data allotment of both prepaid Connect service tiers by a cool 500MB.





That may not sound like a lot for postpaid users on costly Magenta or Magenta Max plans, but the $15 and $25 a month Connect options previously included 2 and 5 gigs of data respectively, so an additional 0.5GB can make a world of difference for plenty of people.





Released roughly a year ago "in response to COVID-19", as well as in keeping with "5G for Good" promises made in anticipation of the completion of its Sprint acquisition , the T-Mobile Connect initiative was always aimed at helping financially challenged consumers stay connected during the tough times we haven't quite overcome yet. With this surprising upgrade, T-Mo's "lowest priced smartphone plan ever" should be able to meet its goal with even more ease and efficiency.





Of course, your 15 or 25 bucks a month will continue to buy unlimited talk and text in addition to the bumped-up data buckets, which by the way include both 4G LTE and 5G network access.





It's also worth highlighting that this data allotment enhancement seems to be unrelated to T-Mobile's solemn vow of adding 500MB to your ultra-affordable Connect plan every year through at least 2025 at no extra charge. In other words, if you signed up for a prepaid Connect plan at some point last year, you should be getting this 500MB upgrade now and another identical one when passing the 12-month mark on your dirt-cheap line of service.



