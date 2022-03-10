 Incredible new Boost Mobile promo bundles a 5G phone with a full year of service at $199 - PhoneArena

Android 5G Boost

Incredible new Boost Mobile promo bundles a 5G phone with a full year of service at $199

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Owned by Dish since shortly after the completion of T-Mobile's huge Sprint takeover back in 2020, Boost Mobile is arguably one of the most... unconventional US wireless service providers, making headlines over the last year or so with health care freebies, unexpected new carrier partnerships, and a series of ambitious moves aimed at "crushing" said carriers.

Kicked off roughly four months ago, the Carrier Crusher program is expanding today to include yet another incredible offer the likes of T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Metro by T-Mobile simply cannot match. 

Once again, you'll have to pay for a full year of service upfront to get in on the fun, but we're talking about a modest one-time fee of $199 here that will also hook you up with a brand-new 5G phone. The Celero 5G handset itself is not new, mind you, having originally seen daylight back in October 2021 at a reasonable list price of $279.99.

Said price is currently marked down to $139.99 for everyone on Boost's official website... or you can cough up just 60 bucks more and get both the 6.5-inch mid-range smartphone and 12 months of (basic) wireless service. Predictably enough, this killer new deal only includes one gig of high-speed data a month, as well as unlimited talk and text.

That's not something many customers will be pleased with, especially with full access to blazing fast 5G connectivity, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the latest Carrier Crusher offer also comes in 5 and 15GB high-speed data tiers at $279 and $340 respectively with the same Celero 5G device included.

In both those cases, you'll have to pay everything upfront as well, and in all three cases, you'll need to be a new Boost Mobile subscriber to qualify for the dirt-cheap service + phone bundles.

If you're not familiar with the 5G-enabled Celero, you probably won't be surprised to know that this is not exactly a powerhouse, packing a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, as well as 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB internal storage space. But the 4,000mAh battery and triple rear-facing camera system are pretty great... when you don't have to pay much for them.

