Here's how you can get T-Mobile's most affordable 5G phone for free

That's right, the 6.52-inch handset with a silky smooth 90Hz display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and large 4,500mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging can be yours completely free of charge... after monthly bill credits.





If this killer new Magenta deal sounds familiar, we should probably point out that the $198 discount is available to postpaid customers now without having to pay a brick and mortar store an actual visit. Of course, the earlier launched Metro by T-Mobile promotion still has its very own prepaid appeal, highlighting the "Un-carrier's" dedication to pleasing all of its subscribers.





As you can imagine, you'll have to add a new line of wireless service to an existing account or open an entirely new one to score a complimentary TCL 30 XE 5G unit in a single Shadow Black color with 64 gigs of internal storage space and 4GB RAM on deck.





What you don't need to do is port in an existing number from a different operator or trade in your current smartphone to qualify for the 100 percent price cut. That obviously makes this deal a lot easier to claim than a free Galaxy S22, S22+, iPhone 13, Galaxy S21 FE, Z Flip 3, or OnePlus 9 Pro.









Then again, T-Mobile 's most affordable 5G device joins the likes of the slightly costlier OnePlus Nord N200 5G, Nokia X100, Moto G Stylus 5G, Motorola One 5G Ace, and Galaxy A32 5G in the "$0 with new line and bill credits" group.





With a modest 13 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system in tow, it goes without saying that the TCL 30 XE 5G is not the most impressive member of said group, but if you want to keep your monthly bill credits to a minimum, this is definitely the phone to get.





