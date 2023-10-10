Leaked internal memo reveals T-Mobile will move some customers to pricier newer plans

T-Mobile is planning to move subscribers on older plans to pricier new ones. Next week, the nation's second-largest wireless carrier will send out notices to those on the One, Simple Choice, Magenta, and Magenta 55 Plus plans telling them that starting with the November billing cycle, they will be changing the plans that they are on and to expect their monthly pricing to go up.





T-Mobile no longer allows a subscriber to link a credit card to an AutoPay account forcing those who want to save the money to use a bank account or debit card. The notifications will start getting disseminated on October 17th, and the carrier told CNET that "there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line with the migration." A T-Mobile spokesperson did state that those who sign up for AutoPay can save $5 per line on up to eight lines per account. However,no longer allows a subscriber to link a credit card to an AutoPay account forcing those who want to save the money to use a bank account or debit card.





Considering the carrier's history of suffering multiple data breaches, customers might be wary of giving the carrier their bank account number. While a debit card can be used, that card is linked to a bank account so a T-Mobile customer might feel the same anxiety using such a method of payment to save $5 each month.





T-Mobile subscribers can opt out of the migration by calling T-Mobile 's Customer Care support line (1-800-937-8997). Subscribers will have an unknown period of time to make the call and reverse the switch to a pricier plan. Likewise, it isn't known whether the customer, if he/she opts out, will get to return to the old plan for good, or only for a limited time until they have to permanently move to the pricier service.









According to Reddit , those currently on Simple Choice will be moved to Magenta or Essentials Select. Subscribers using Magenta or One will be moved to Go5G, and those on Magenta 55 Plus will be relocated to the Go5G 55 Plus plan. Simple Choice Business users will migrate over to the Business Unlimited Advanced plan.





An image showing a leaked internal T-Mobile memo surfaced on Reddit and explained what the company is planning to do. Under the bold heading of "About the Migrations," the carrier writes, "We periodically review our plans and services to ensure our customers receive our latest benefits and features. We are performing a rate plan migration of a small portion of consumer and business to newer rate plans starting with their November billing cycle."



