Amazon's stunning Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is back, but only for a short while
Finding the perfect tablet at a deeply discounted price off-shopping season is sometimes challenging. But not right now! Even though there are no ongoing savings events, Amazon has a remarkable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal to show you. The 128GB Android tablet is currently $110 cheaper, only for a short while.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a fantastic mid-range option for many. It has a compact 10.9-inch 90Hz display. That may sound like a disappointment to some, but remember that the more expensive Google Pixel Tablet is stuck at even lower refresh rates (60Hz). By the way, the Samsung slate also supports the S Pen, and you get it in the box!
Other cool things about this fella include a robust design with an IP68 rating and a massive battery life of up to 18 hours. In case you find 128GB of storage insufficient for your needs, you get a microSD card slot for expansions. Indeed, if you're looking for something in the sub-$350 range, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best options, especially at that price.
Great question! As it turns out, a pretty solid Galaxy Tab S9 FE alternative might tickle your fancy, particularly if you're more of an iOS fan. We're talking about a discount on the iPad (2022). Right now, this fella with 64GB of storage retails for 8% cheaper prices in most colors.
While saving 8% doesn't sound too intriguing, the Apple tablet still provides plenty of bang for your buck. It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and a robust Apple A14 Bionic chip that promises great day-to-day performance.
If you'd like to check out more about the differences between these two models, we suggest checking out our Apple iPad (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs comparison page. Just know this: whichever of the two you go for, you're in for loads of savings!
Now, we actually spotted this promo less than two weeks ago. However, Amazon increased prices for the ~$450 Samsung tablet much sooner than we expected. Fortunately, the $110 price cut returned today. But since we don't know how much longer it'll stay available, we recommend acting fast and grabbing this 24% markdown before it's too late.
This mid-range tablet won't let you down performance-wise, either. It sports an Exynos 1380 SoC, giving you enough potential for everyday tasks, multitasking, and more. Of course, it's nothing like the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, so we'd refrain from playing super demanding titles or apps.
But what else is out there?
