Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Amazon's stunning Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is back, but only for a short while

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding the perfect tablet at a deeply discounted price off-shopping season is sometimes challenging. But not right now! Even though there are no ongoing savings events, Amazon has a remarkable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal to show you. The 128GB Android tablet is currently $110 cheaper, only for a short while.

Save 24% on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now available for 24% off its price tag at Amazon. The deal was actually live less than two weeks ago but remained active for a super-limited time. Since Amazon has branded the current promo as a limited-time occurrence, we recommend acting fast and getting yours before it's too late.
$110 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Now, we actually spotted this promo less than two weeks ago. However, Amazon increased prices for the ~$450 Samsung tablet much sooner than we expected. Fortunately, the $110 price cut returned today. But since we don't know how much longer it'll stay available, we recommend acting fast and grabbing this 24% markdown before it's too late.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a fantastic mid-range option for many. It has a compact 10.9-inch 90Hz display. That may sound like a disappointment to some, but remember that the more expensive Google Pixel Tablet is stuck at even lower refresh rates (60Hz). By the way, the Samsung slate also supports the S Pen, and you get it in the box!

This mid-range tablet won't let you down performance-wise, either. It sports an Exynos 1380 SoC, giving you enough potential for everyday tasks, multitasking, and more. Of course, it's nothing like the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, so we'd refrain from playing super demanding titles or apps.

Other cool things about this fella include a robust design with an IP68 rating and a massive battery life of up to 18 hours. In case you find 128GB of storage insufficient for your needs, you get a microSD card slot for expansions. Indeed, if you're looking for something in the sub-$350 range, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best options, especially at that price.

But what else is out there?


Great question! As it turns out, a pretty solid Galaxy Tab S9 FE alternative might tickle your fancy, particularly if you're more of an iOS fan. We're talking about a discount on the iPad (2022). Right now, this fella with 64GB of storage retails for 8% cheaper prices in most colors.

Save 8% on the Apple iPad (2022) at Amazon

If you're an iOS fan, why not consider the 64GB iPad (2022)? This 10.9-inch slate is a solid alternative for many, plus it's now discounted by 8% at Amazon. The deal applies to almost all available colors.
$29 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

While saving 8% doesn't sound too intriguing, the Apple tablet still provides plenty of bang for your buck. It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and a robust Apple A14 Bionic chip that promises great day-to-day performance.

If you'd like to check out more about the differences between these two models, we suggest checking out our Apple iPad (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs comparison page. Just know this: whichever of the two you go for, you're in for loads of savings!
