This super-spicy Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo is back just before Black Friday

If you need a fantastic budget phone with its own stylus, Amazon is here to help. The e-commerce giant is once again selling the well-received Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off, landing it just under the $250 mark. That's a great price for this Android 14 phone, so be sure to check it out before it's too late.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off once again

The fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is again $150 off its usual price. That brings it down under the $250 mark, a truly irresistible price for such a cool phone. If you often jot down notes or edit photos, this stylus phone will prove a perfect choice. Get one and save.
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

We have to point out that the Motorola phone didn't drop to such irresistible prices just now. The model has been $150 off several times on Amazon and elsewhere, and with Black Friday coming up, there's always the possibility of a better discount. But if you don't want to wait for the upcoming event, now's a perfectly good time to upgrade with this fella.

While it's certainly not as impressive as the Galaxy S24 Ultra—another stylus-wielding handset—the latest Moto G Stylus phone is capable enough to give the best mid-range phones a run for their money. The device sports a beautiful design with vibrant colors and a vegan leather back, plus an all-new 6.7-inch pOLED display. It supports high refresh rates of up to 120Hz, too.

Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Right off the bat, we should note that, although unchanged from last year's model, this puppy offers great daily performance. Still, it's certainly not as capable as the Pixel 8a. The Google Pixel phone also offers better camera performance, so keep that in mind.

In addition, Motorola's stylus-wielding mid-ranger is set to receive Android 15, plus security patches until 2027. That's not on par with similarly priced models, as you might have guessed. For instance, the Galaxy A35 5G gets four years of OS updates and five years of regular security updates. So, if you want to ensure your handset stays up-to-date for longer, you might want to skip the stylus phone.

At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) might not be perfect but offers more than enough improvements over last year's model. Its pOLED display, 50 MP OIS main camera, and contemporary design are just some of the things that make it a top mid-range option. Get yours now and save $150.

You can also find the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at:

