We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The ex-flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are sweetly discounted and want to meet you in person
We recently shared that Walmart is selling Sony's current flagship headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, at a sweet $72 discount. But in case they are still above your budget, feel free to go for the Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony's ex-flagship cans.

Currently, Amazon is selling these great-sounding headphones at a sweet $70 discount, cutting 20% off their price. This allows you to get a pair for less than $280 if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $70 off on Amazon!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently on sale for $70 off their price on Amazon. The headphones deliver awesome sound and pack top-tier ANC. They also offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Act fast and save on a pair today!
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that these headphones have seen better deals. For instance, they were discounted by $120 for Christmas. However, as these cans have a lot to offer and come with a hefty price tag, every dollar saved is always welcomed. So, we are happy to see them available for less, albeit at a lower $70 markdown.

You should hurry and grab a pair as soon as possible, as this offer has been available for a few weeks now, and it may expire soon.

Although released back in 2020, these bad boys are still worthy of your cash and attention. They offer incredible sound out of the box. You can even adjust them to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition to that, they pack top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs in peace.

Battery-wise, they deliver up to 30 hours of playtime before needing to be charged. Moreover, they have fast charging, with a 10-minute boost offering up to 5 hours of listening time.

In conclusion of this lovely article, we can say that the Sony WH-1000XM4 still rank among the best headphones you can buy, despite their age. Also, they are now even more tempting at their current discount. So, don't waste time and treat yourself to a pair now!
