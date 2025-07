The WH-1000XM4 are a hit at $151 off in Walmart's exclusive promo

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are 43% off at Walmart $196 93 $348 $151 off (43%) Walmart is bringing the Sony WH-1000XM4 back in the spotlight with its latest sale. Right now, you can get the premium headphones in Black for $151 off, which is a pretty solid bargain. Get yours and save big while it lasts. Buy at Walmart The Sony WH-1000XM5 are $104 off at Walmart $296 $399 99 $104 off (26%) Alternatively, you can grab the more contemporary Sony WH-1000XM5 with an exciting $104 discount. The promo is only available on the model in Black, so keep that in mind. Buy at Walmart

If you recall, Prime Day brought an epic 45% discount on one of the best Sony headphones: the WH-1000XM4. But that promo was exclusive to Prime members. The good news? Walmart is now stepping in with an offer that's nearly as good. Even better, it requires no membership, meaning anyone can take advantage.The black model is currently $151 off its regular $348 price, bringing it down to just $197. That's a solid discount you don't see every day; most price cuts hover between $100 and $120. What makes Walmart's current sale even more attractive is that neither Amazon nor Best Buy are matching it. So, if you missed out on this Prime Day's promo, now's your chance to save.The XM4 clearly aren't the latest flagship Sony headphones. After all, we have the XM5 and the recently released XM6 . If you're not up for getting a slightly older set of headphones, we suggest the XM4's successor. The WH-1000XM5 are on sale at Walmart, offered with a $104 discount. That means you can buy them for $296 instead of $399.99.Even though they're not a spring chicken, the XM4 remain among the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, featuring impressive ANC performance that lets you immerse yourself in your favorite tunes.During our time with them (check out our Sony WH-1000XM4 review for details), we also found the sound quality to be exceptional. You get just enough bass to keep the energy up without causing headaches, ultra-detailed mids, and well-separated high tones that give vocals a rich, airy presence.Factor in a battery life of up to 30 hours and fast charging support that delivers up to five hours of playtime within 10 minutes, and you've got over-ear headphones that won't let you down. If you like what they bring to the table, now's definitely the time to take advantage of Walmart's incredible $151 discount.