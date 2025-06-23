Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The gym-friendly Sony LinkBuds Fit are on sale at an unbeatable price for a limited time

With active noise cancellation, a lightweight and fitness-friendly design, and solid battery life, these earbuds are sure hard to turn down at $89.99.

Accessories Sony Deals Audio
Sony LinkBuds Fit
Released about eight months ago with "advanced" noise cancellation technology, a lightweight design focused on all-day comfort, and respectable battery life, the Sony LinkBuds Fit have curiously not made many headlines since their commercial debut with notable deals and discounts.

The company's cutting-edge WF-1000XM5 have definitely been in the spotlight more with price cuts of up to $100 (and even a few bucks on top of that), and the same obviously goes for other top wireless earbuds options from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Beats.

Sony LinkBuds Fit

$89 99
$199 99
$110 off (55%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Air Fitting Supporters for All-Day Comfort, V2 Integrated Processor, Auto Switch, Auto Play, Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 21 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

But now the time has finally come for the LinkBuds Fit to grab your attention at a killer price of $89.99. These bad boys are typically available for $199.99, mind you, dropping before today no lower than $148 at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. As you may have already guessed, this unprecedented and unrivaled $110 discount comes from Woot, requiring you settle for "grade A" refurbished units rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged earbuds.

That's certainly not a small inconvenience, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you will get a full 1-year warranty with your purchase... if you hurry. Technically, you have until the end of the month to take advantage of Woot's unbeatable special offer, but the deeply discounted Sony LinkBuds Fit could naturally go out of stock earlier than that if your demand is as strong as I think the deal justifies.

Designed primarily with fitness enthusiasts in mind, the black and white buds on sale here for a limited time come with "immersive audio and call clarity", not to mention IPX4 water resistance, multipoint connection, and up to 5.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time (21 hours with their bundled charging case factored in).

No, I'm not going to tell you that the LinkBuds Fit are better than the aforementioned Sony WF-1000XM5 or Apple's AirPods Pro 2, but at $89.99, they definitely don't need to be that good to be worth a shot. They just have to be good enough, which they very clearly are.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

