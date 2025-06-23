The gym-friendly Sony LinkBuds Fit are on sale at an unbeatable price for a limited time





But now the time has finally come for the LinkBuds Fit to grab your attention at a killer price of $89.99. These bad boys are typically available for $199.99, mind you, dropping before today no lower than $148 at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. As you may have already guessed, this unprecedented and unrivaled $110 discount comes from Woot, requiring you settle for "grade A" refurbished units rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged earbuds.

That's certainly not a small inconvenience, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you will get a full 1-year warranty with your purchase... if you hurry. Technically, you have until the end of the month to take advantage of Woot's unbeatable special offer, but the deeply discounted Sony LinkBuds Fit could naturally go out of stock earlier than that if your demand is as strong as I think the deal justifies.





Designed primarily with fitness enthusiasts in mind, the black and white buds on sale here for a limited time come with "immersive audio and call clarity", not to mention IPX4 water resistance, multipoint connection, and up to 5.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time (21 hours with their bundled charging case factored in).





No, I'm not going to tell you that the LinkBuds Fit are better than the aforementioned Sony WF-1000XM5 or Apple's AirPods Pro 2, but at $89.99, they definitely don't need to be that good to be worth a shot. They just have to be good enough, which they very clearly are.

