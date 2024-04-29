The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 are still up for grabs at lower prices through Walmart

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
A few weeks back, we shared an exciting promo on Sony’s latest flagship over-ear headphones. At the time, Walmart sold the WH-1000XM5 at a $80 cheaper price. Fast forward to today, the deal is still active and awaiting your attention, although with slightly changed conditions. Presently, the model in Black retails at $72 off, which is still a good bargain.

Sony WH-1000XM5: now $72 off at Walmart

The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 are still available at lower prices at Walmart. The cans with stellar ANC, great audio quality, and up to 30 hours of listening time are now $72 cheaper. The deal only applies to the model in Black.
$72 off (18%)
$328
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

We’ve done our homework and can safely say that, even though this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the premium headset, it’s still among the most substantial discounts we’ve encountered. To top this off, neither Best Buy nor Amazon currently offer the same deals for the Black paintjob (or any other model). If you pick one of these sellers, you’d have to put up with a much less significant $52 price cut.

Sony’s latest flagship headphones need no introduction. Fantastic through and through, these are among the best over-ear wireless headphones you can possibly invest in. They show off exceptional ANC that’s among the best in class, cut no corners in the audio quality department, and offer plenty of battery life. What more is there to ask for?

With these on your head, ambient noises are simply taken out of the picture. It’s not just the ANC that does an excellent job of canceling outside noises. Unlike the WH-1000XM4, these are also stellar in passive noise isolation. In other words, they physically block unwanted sounds from reaching your ears, which is always appreciated, as ANC can only do so much in that respect.

Sound-wise, they deliver fairly balanced audio that most users should enjoy. Their balanced audio profile also allows you to use them for critical listening. Remember, if you don’t like the audio out of the box and would prefer more bass, tinker with the EQ settings to tune it to your specific taste.
 
Finally, the Sony headphones offer up to 30 hours of listening time. Like most of their competitors, they also support fast charging, with three-minute charging giving you up to three hours of uninterrupted playtime.

While they’re not the most budget-friendly cans out there, even with Walmart’s discount, there’s just no denying that the WH-1000XM5 provide incredible value for money. So, if you don’t mind the investment, get yours now and enjoy perfection.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

