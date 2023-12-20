Amazon discounts the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 turning them into a deal you can't miss out on
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the most annoying things during Christmas is that you are constantly bombarded by Christmas songs wherever you go, since people are playing Christmas songs basically everywhere. And not that we are saying that Christmas songs are annoying, but the irritating part is that everywhere you go, you listen to Jingle Bell Rock.
For instance, Amazon is currently selling Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, for 34% off their price. Such a discount means you will score merry savings of $120 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.
As proper high-end Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4 offer amazing sound. And even if you don't like their neutral default sound profile, you can always adjust their audio to your preferences by using the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
In addition to their awesome sound, the WH-1000XM4 come with top-tier ANC, which has the power to mute the whole world and let you blast your favorite 50 Cent songs in peace.
Furthermore, the headphones provide up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, allowing you to enjoy legendary tracks such as "Many Men (Wish Death)," "21 Questions," and "Window Shopper" throughout the entire day without needing to pause for charging.
The WH-1000XM4 may not be Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, but they are still pretty nice and worth every single penny spent. Fortunately for you, you can now spend less pennies on these amazing headphones thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. So, tap that deal button and score awesome savings on new incredible headphones today!
However, one of the best parts about Christmas is that retailers like Amazon are offering sweet deals on some of the best headphones on the market, allowing you to snatch a pair of cans for less, which you can then use to play 50 Cent's "In Da Club" instead of listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for the nth time.
