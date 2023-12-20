Amazon discounts the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 turning them into a deal you can't miss out on

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $120! Grab the amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 from Amazon and save $120 in the process. The headphones sound incredible, have top-tier ANC, and come with up to 30 hours of battery life. They are a real bargain at their current price. $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

As proper high-end Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4 offer amazing sound. And even if you don't like their neutral default sound profile, you can always adjust their audio to your preferences by using the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.In addition to their awesome sound, the WH-1000XM4 come with top-tier ANC, which has the power to mute the whole world and let you blast your favorite 50 Cent songs in peace.Furthermore, the headphones provide up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, allowing you to enjoy legendary tracks such as "Many Men (Wish Death)," "21 Questions," and "Window Shopper" throughout the entire day without needing to pause for charging.The WH-1000XM4 may not be Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, but they are still pretty nice and worth every single penny spent. Fortunately for you, you can now spend less pennies on these amazing headphones thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. So, tap that deal button and score awesome savings on new incredible headphones today!