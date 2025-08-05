I'd definitely grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off, and you should consider it too
These might not be the latest flagship Sony headphones, but they offer way more value for money at their latest Amazon discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Epic sound doesn't need to come at epic prices — trust me, I know. Finding smashing deals is my job, and I just found one worth your attention. I'm talking about the slightly older but still impressive Sony WH-1000XM4. These high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones are a massive bargain at $150 off on Amazon right now.
But why should you consider these instead of the newer WH-1000XM5 (or the newest XM6)? Simple — both models cost way north of $300, so these buddies are the clear choice if you're looking to save the most. Grab the ~$350 headphones for less than $200 and upgrade your listening experience at more reasonable prices.
Audio performance is another area where the XM4 shine despite their age. They deliver just enough bass to keep the energy up, excellent mids that make instrumentals sparkle, and high-frequencies for superb clarity without harshness.
Are these the best wireless headphones? Not necessarily. But from my deal expert's perspective, they do punch far above their weight at their current price. If you agree, now's absolutely the time to get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off at Amazon.
But why should you consider these instead of the newer WH-1000XM5 (or the newest XM6)? Simple — both models cost way north of $300, so these buddies are the clear choice if you're looking to save the most. Grab the ~$350 headphones for less than $200 and upgrade your listening experience at more reasonable prices.
You're getting quite a bit for your money, too. These premium headphones may not be a spring chicken, but they deliver high-end active noise cancellation (ANC) that's good enough to silence most unwanted outside noises. Truth be told, the more contemporary models perform even better, but again — they also cost way more.
Audio performance is another area where the XM4 shine despite their age. They deliver just enough bass to keep the energy up, excellent mids that make instrumentals sparkle, and high-frequencies for superb clarity without harshness.
You're also getting special features like Bluetooth Multipoint connection, auto pause when you take the headphones off, and even speak-to-chat functionality. On top of that, they have fast-charging support, which gives you up to five hours of music within a 10-minute charge. However you look at it, that's a lot of features for over-ear headphones that can now set you back less than $200.
Are these the best wireless headphones? Not necessarily. But from my deal expert's perspective, they do punch far above their weight at their current price. If you agree, now's absolutely the time to get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off at Amazon.
05 Aug, 2025I'd definitely grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off, and you should consider it too
23 Jul, 2025The WH-1000XM4 are a hit at $151 off in Walmart's exclusive promo
26 Jun, 2025The still-amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 are selling like hotcakes at $120 off on Walmart
23 Jun, 2025The gym-friendly Sony LinkBuds Fit are on sale at an unbeatable price for a limited time
15 Jun, 2025Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: