Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones are sweetly discounted at Best Buy and Amazon

Sony
The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may be available at an attractive price on Amazon at the moment, but if you prefer headphones to earbuds, feel free to snag a set of Sony WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy.

The retailer is currently selling these premium cans at a sweet $70 discount. Normally, a pair will set you back $349.99, but you can now snag new headphones for $279.99 thanks to that sweet price cut. We should note that the same deal is available on Amazon, so feel free to get a pair from there if you prefer it over Best Buy.

We agree that a $70 discount is not on the level of the $120 markdown the headphones received in December. It's even lower than the $102 price cut they had on Amazon a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, a $70 reduction is still a good one. Also, these headphones are so awesome and pricey that every dollar saved on them is welcome.

Despite being released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. Moreover, being ex-flagship headphones, these bad boys offer top-tier ANC, capable of muting a large portion of the outside world.

Their battery life is also pretty great. You should be able to get up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge out of these headphones. They also support fast charging, offering up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.

Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among the best wireless headphones you can buy and are a real bang for your buck. So, act fast and take advantage of this deal now before it expires.
