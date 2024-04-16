Up Next:
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones are sweetly discounted at Best Buy and Amazon
The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may be available at an attractive price on Amazon at the moment, but if you prefer headphones to earbuds, feel free to snag a set of Sony WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy.
The retailer is currently selling these premium cans at a sweet $70 discount. Normally, a pair will set you back $349.99, but you can now snag new headphones for $279.99 thanks to that sweet price cut. We should note that the same deal is available on Amazon, so feel free to get a pair from there if you prefer it over Best Buy.
We agree that a $70 discount is not on the level of the $120 markdown the headphones received in December. It's even lower than the $102 price cut they had on Amazon a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, a $70 reduction is still a good one. Also, these headphones are so awesome and pricey that every dollar saved on them is welcome.
Despite being released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. Moreover, being ex-flagship headphones, these bad boys offer top-tier ANC, capable of muting a large portion of the outside world.
Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among the best wireless headphones you can buy and are a real bang for your buck. So, act fast and take advantage of this deal now before it expires.
Their battery life is also pretty great. You should be able to get up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge out of these headphones. They also support fast charging, offering up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.
