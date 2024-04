Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones are sweetly discounted at Best Buy and Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $70! Best Buy is selling the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 at a sweet $70 price cut. The headphones offer great sound and top-tier ANC, alongside solid battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. These bad boys are truly awesome, so act fast and get a set now while you still can! $70 off (20%) $278 $348 Buy at BestBuy Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $70! Alternatively, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon and save $70. $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon



We agree that a $70 discount is not on the level of the $120 markdown the headphones received in December. It's even lower than the



Despite being released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. Moreover, being ex-flagship headphones, these bad boys offer top-tier ANC, capable of muting a large portion of the outside world.



Their battery life is also pretty great. You should be able to get up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge out of these headphones. They also support fast charging, offering up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.



Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among the best wireless headphones you can buy and are a real bang for your buck. So, act fast and take advantage of this deal now before it expires. We agree that a $70 discount is not on the level of the $120 markdown the headphones received in December. It's even lower than the $102 price cut they had on Amazon a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, a $70 reduction is still a good one. Also, these headphones are so awesome and pricey that every dollar saved on them is welcome.Despite being released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. Moreover, being ex-flagship headphones, these bad boys offer top-tier ANC, capable of muting a large portion of the outside world.Their battery life is also pretty great. You should be able to get up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge out of these headphones. They also support fast charging, offering up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still among the best wireless headphones you can buy and are a real bang for your buck. So, act fast and take advantage of this deal now before it expires.

The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may be available at an attractive price on Amazon at the moment, but if you prefer headphones to earbuds, feel free to snag a set of Sony WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy.The retailer is currently selling these premium cans at a sweet $70 discount. Normally, a pair will set you back $349.99, but you can now snag new headphones for $279.99 thanks to that sweet price cut. We should note that the same deal is available on Amazon, so feel free to get a pair from there if you prefer it over Best Buy.