Hurry up and get the top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this massive discount by Christmas!

Billed by their makers as the world's "best noise-cancelling earbuds" at the time of their launch nearly a year and a half ago, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are unlikely to get a sequel anytime soon after adding a snazzy new color to their previously unimpressive palette just a couple of months back.
Of course, that's precisely why you should consider buying these bad boys this Christmas for yourself or a loved one, especially at a heavily reduced price of $164.99. That's certainly not affordable by the recent standards of products like the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Google Pixel Buds A-Series, Beats Solo Buds, or even Apple's AirPods 4, but many audiophiles are likely to prefer Sony's "astonishing" sound quality and active noise cancellation over the same features of all those aforementioned buds, as well as the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
The problem with Woot's new WF-1000XM5 offer is that you won't actually get Sony's latest and greatest noise-cancelling buds in brand-new condition, which some bargain hunters and last-minute holiday shoppers are bound to view as a clear and absolute deal-breaking detail.
Those of you who are more open to purchasing refurbished gadgets and mobile accessories, however, will probably be delighted to know that these are "grade A" units on sale at 165 bucks for a limited time with "minimal" cosmetic damage, "like-new" functionality, and a 1-year warranty included.
That's basically as good as a deeply discounted refurb can get, but if you remain intent on buying the Sony WF-1000XM5 completely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, you can do so on Amazon at a decent but naturally significantly smaller $71.99 markdown from a $299.99 list price.
Woot shoppers should know that their cheaper-than-ever refurbs are only available in a single silver colorway, which means that this magical Christmas deal is unlikely to run through its official expiration date of January 4, 2025. Yes, I'm pretty much positive stocks will run out way sooner than that, so it's definitely wise to hurry and pull the trigger today.
