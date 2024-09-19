Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting a smoking hot new color





Still, as much as I personally see the appeal of quite possibly the most elegant shade of pink in the history of pink headphones, you're obviously not looking at a major new release here.





What's worse is that you actually need to wait for the smoky pink-coated Sony WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 to start shipping as well, with the company's official US e-store accepting pre-orders at the time of this writing for October delivery and Best Buy listing both "new" products as "coming soon" with no other availability details.





Unlike some of their less attractive brothers and sisters, the "soft, sophisticated, and powdery matte textured" headphones and earbuds are not discounted right now either, setting you back a full $399.99 and $299.99 with over-ear and in-ear designs respectively.





With Prime Day , Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even Christmas sales around the corner, of course, it might not be a good idea to hurry and pick up these bad boys at their regular prices. Then again, that may be easier said than done for fashionistas and K-Pop fans, especially if you're not willing to wait another year or so for potentially vastly improved WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models anyway.