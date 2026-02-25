Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Amazon slashes 24% off former flagship Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

The earbuds are still worth getting, so don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts!

Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best part about a company refreshing a fan-favorite product is that the previous model immediately gets hit with some generous discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. That story is playing out once again following the launch of the WF-1000XM6, Sony’s latest flagship earbuds.

Now that we have fancy new earbuds, the previous model has started to receive deep price cuts. For instance, Amazon is currently offering a sweet 24% discount on the Black model of Sony’s WF-1000XM5, slashing a full $80 off its price. This allows you to upgrade your listening experience for just south of $250, instead of spending the usual $330.

Sony WF-1000XM5 in Black: Save $80 on Amazon!

$80 off (24%)
Right now, Amazon is offering an $80 discount on the high-end Sony WF-1000XM5 in Black. This lets you score a pair for just under $250—a good price considering the sheer value they pack. Just be sure to act fast, as you never know when they might return to their usual price.
Buy at Amazon


Being Sony’s former flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5 tick all the right boxes, making them an unmissable purchase at their current cost. As you’d expect from premium earphones, they deliver high-quality sound with punchy bass, clear highs, and balanced mids. And if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app.

What’s more, they boast Sony’s industry-leading ANC, rivaling the likes of Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. This means they mute the world the moment you turn their active noise canceling on. You can adjust the strength of the ANC within the app as well, but if you don’t want to waste time, you can just let the earbuds tailor their audio and noise suppression to your surroundings via their Adaptive Sound Control feature.

And you’ll have no problem listening for hours on end with these fellas, as they offer up to eight hours of battery life on their own and up to 24 hours with the case. Even better, they support fast charging and need only a mere three-minute top-up to provide up to an additional hour of playtime.

Overall, the Sony WF-1000XM5 may no longer be the flagship model, but they are still worth every penny. So, don’t hesitate—snatch a pair for less now before it’s too late!

