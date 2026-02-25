Versatile Galaxy Tab S11 gets a sweet $120 discount on Amazon
The tablet is great for both work and entertainment and is unmissable at this price.
Galaxy Tab S11 with display turned on. | Image by PhoneArena
Galaxy Tab S11 with this Amazon deal right here.Looking for an 11-inch powerhouse that can become your new workhorse during business hours and your go-to entertainment device during your off-time? Well, look no further and just go ahead and score a brand-new
You really can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S11. Under the hood, it packs a Dimensity 9400+ chip and 12GB of RAM, giving it enough horsepower to breeze through demanding apps and games with ease. This makes it a solid pick for shoppers looking for a device that can handle heavy workflows and multitasking.
That said, it’s an equally great pick for those after an entertainment device, as it rocks a vibrant 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the 8,400mAh battery on board ensures you’ll have enough juice for the whole day without needing to reach for a charger.
The e-commerce giant has slashed $120 off the price of this beauty, allowing you to grab the 128GB storage model for less than $680. Both the Gray and Silver versions are selling at the same discount, which means you can pick the one that best fits your taste. According to my price trackers, the deal has been up for grabs for a few days now, which is why I urge you to capitalize on it as soon as possible, as it might expire soon. And believe me, you do not want to miss out on snagging a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $120 off its retail price.
Now, add seven years of promised software updates and an included S Pen inside the box, and you get a tablet that offers incredible value for money. Therefore, don’t miss out—grab one for less on Amazon today!
