Sweet $102 discount drops the flagship Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds to irresistible price

By
Premium earbuds usually cost an arm and a leg. For instance, the WF-1000XM5, Sony's flagship earphones, will set you back about $300 if you don't find a great deal on them. Fortunately, retailers often have awesome offers on some of the best earbuds on the market, letting you upgrade your listening for much less than usual.

In fact, since we already mentioned the WF-1000XM5, Amazon has a promo on these right now, shaving a whole 34% off their usual cost. This means you can score a pair for just under $199, saving you $102. Just act fast and save now, as this deal has been up for grabs for a while, and you never know when some executive at Amazon will decide to end this generous deal.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Save $102 on Amazon!

$102 off (34%)
Amazon is offering a fantastic $102 discount on the premium Sony WF-1000XM5, bringing the price down to just under $199. Delivering exceptional sound, impressive ANC, and solid battery life, these earbuds are a steal at their current price. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Believe us, you don't want to miss out on getting the Sony WF-1000XM5, especially at this bargain price. As top-of-the-line Sony earbuds, these deliver an exceptional listening experience with clear highs, balanced mids, and strong bass. Of course, you can adjust their audio to your preferences via the EQ in their companion app. They also have a nifty feature called Adaptive Sound Control, which adapts the sound and ANC based on your surroundings.

Just like the audio, the active noise cancellation is also top-notch, so you'll enjoy your songs without pesky noises ruining your experience. Another added benefit is the earbuds' incredible passive isolation, which enhances the silencing effect.

As for battery life, well, they offer up to eight hours of playtime on their own. Add the case, and you're looking at up to 24 hours of total listening time. Moreover, they support fast charging, with a quick three-minute top-up delivering up to an hour of listening.

All in all, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are worth every penny and are truly unmissable at their current price on Amazon. So, act fast and save today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
