Sky Blue iPhone 17 Air spotted in video of dummy unit

Video shows slim design and fresh color option ahead of launch

0comments
Apple iPhone
Shots of video leak of iPhone 17 Air dummy unit
Images from video of iPhone 17 Air dummy unit in Sky Blue. | Image credit — Majin  Bu

A new leak is giving us a closer look at the rumored iPhone 17 Air, this time in an eye-catching Sky Blue finish. The source is leaker Majin Bu, who posted a short video on X today. The clip shows a dummy unit of the upcoming phone from multiple angles, offering a good sense of how the color might look in real life.

The dummy’s light, almost pastel-like blue contrasts with the iPhone 16 Pro’s Desert Titanium, which is shown in a side-by-side shot. This comparison also highlights the iPhone 17 Air’s rumored thin profile. Based on previous leaks, the Air is expected to be noticeably slimmer than the standard iPhone models, potentially making it one of the thinnest modern iPhones Apple has released.


What the leaks say about the iPhone 17 Air

Reports indicate the iPhone 17 Air will join Apple’s 2025 lineup, likely announced in September. It is expected to feature a lightweight build with a reduced chassis thickness, a brighter display, improved battery efficiency, and a refreshed camera system with better low-light performance. Some rumors point to new materials that could help lower weight without sacrificing strength.

Do you like the Sky Blue finish?

Vote View Result

The Air branding is new to the iPhone range but familiar from products like the MacBook Air and iPad Air, which are known for thin and light designs. If the leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 Air could follow the same approach.

If the iPhone 17 Air arrives as a thinner and lighter flagship, it will go up against rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy S25, which also focus on sleek designs. Thin phones often face trade-offs in battery size or cooling, so Apple’s balance between design and performance will be closely watched.

The Sky Blue color is a refreshing addition to Apple’s lineup, and a thinner design could appeal to those who value comfort in hand. That said, some buyers might prefer a slightly thicker phone if it means longer battery life and improved heat management. As with most leaks, the safest approach is to wait for Apple’s official announcement—but if this early look is accurate, the iPhone 17 Air could be one of the most visually striking iPhones in years.

