AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile better watch out: fines for personal data leaks can reach $100 million

– PIPC Chairperson Ko Hak-soo, August 2025

The breach was first reported by SK Telecom to the PIPC on April 22, after the company detected suspiciously large volumes of data leaving its network on April 18. Following a months-long investigation, regulators confirmed that information belonging to more than 23 million customers had been compromised. The stolen data included phone numbers, international mobile subscriber identity codes, and 23 other types of universal subscriber identity module (USIM) information.In July, the government declared SK Telecom liable for failing to adequately protect customer information. As part of the response, regulators instructed the company to waive early termination fees for subscribers who chose to switch carriers.The PIPC said the fines were based on several shortcomings in SK Telecom's data protection practices, including weak access controls, poor oversight of access rights, failure to encrypt USIM authentication keys, and delayed notification of affected users.Just last month, SK Telecom pledged 700 billion won toward information security initiatives and an additional 500 billion won toward customer protection, alongside its commitment to waive termination fees. Too late?After the fine was announced, SK Telecom released a statement acknowledging the decision and expressing a sense of responsibility. However, it also expressed disappointment that its protective efforts and explanations were not fully reflected in the outcome. SK Telecom said it will review the PIPC's written decision. The company has 90 days from receiving the decision to legally challenge the ruling.Still, the size of the fine has drawn criticism, with some pointing out inconsistencies compared to past cases. Google, for instance, was fined 69.2 billion won in 2022 for using customer data for targeted advertising without consent. Kakao was fined 15.1 billion won over a data leak involving its open chatroom service, while LG Uplus paid 6.8 billion won after a breach similar to SK Telecom's.