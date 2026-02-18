At 39% off, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer up to 60 hours of playtime at a bargain price

Woman wearing Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 headphones, showcasing their premium comfort and style. | Image by PhoneArena





Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $175 on Amazon! $175 off (39%) At a tempting 39% discount on Amazon, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black are currently an absolute no-brainer. This price cut drops them below the $276 mark, making it the perfect time to snag a pair. Not only do they rank among the best on the market with great sound and solid ANC, but their 60-hour battery life also makes them ideal for long flights or commutes. Buy at Amazon



So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 definitely bring a lot to the table, and I believe they’re worth every penny at this sub-$276 price. Don’t hesitate—capitalize on this deal today! But what do you actually get for your hard-earned cash? First and foremost, you’re scoring comfy headphones with roomy, generously padded earpads encased in premium synthetic leather. This combination provides a gentle fit, ensuring you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end without any ear fatigue.To be precise, these puppies deliver up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. That equates to about 80 standard albums or roughly 1,028 three-minute songs, which is just bonkers. Even with ANC on, you’re looking at up to 56 hours, which is still incredibly impressive.Keep in mind, we’re talking high-quality sound here. Ranked among the best wireless headphones on the market, they offer premium audio out of the box that you can fine-tune via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. You don’t get 360-degree audio or head tracking, but on the bright side, you get capable ANC that you can also tailor to your preferences.So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 definitely bring a lot to the table, and I believe they’re worth every penny at this sub-$276 price. Don’t hesitate—capitalize on this deal today!

As a top-tier audio brand, Sennheiser is famous for its high-quality headphones. However, like any premium gear, its high-end cans usually come with an eye-watering price tag. That’s why I’m stoked to share that you can currently grab not just any Sennheiser pair, but the top-of-the-line MOMENTUM 4 at a hefty 39% discount on Amazon.With this price cut, you can upgrade your listening experience for less than $276, which is a solid $175 off the usual $450 MSRP. The only catch is that this specific deal is only for the Black model. However, you can grab some of the other paint jobs for less as well, just not at such a generous markdown.