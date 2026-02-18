Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Backpack-friendly Marshall Emberton II drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon

The speaker offers loud sound and has high durability. Save while the deal lasts!

In the market for a new compact yet loud Bluetooth speaker? Amazon is offering a sweet 34% discount on the portable Marshall Emberton II, plunging it below the $119 mark. This allows you to save $61, which is actually a pretty decent sum, considering this bad boy usually goes for around $180. The best part? The deal applies to the Black & Brass model and the one in Cream, letting you pick the color that best matches your taste.

Marshall Emberton II: Save 34% on Amazon!

$61 off (34%)
The compact Marshall Emberton II is currently 34% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $119. It's a solid deal considering the premium audio and high durability this little powerhouse brings to the table. Don't hesitate—grab one for less while you still can.
Buy at Amazon


It may be a compact speaker, measuring just 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 inches, but don’t let its tiny size fool you: it packs a punch. It’s loud enough to easily fill a room with its high-end 360-degree sound, making it perfect for small gatherings with friends or family. You can also link it up to other Emberton II speakers for an even louder experience in case you need more power.

Beyond its audio, you get a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, ensuring your investment is fully dust-tight and can survive full water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes. This allows you to bring it anywhere, whether that’s the park, beach, or your backyard.

Complementing this durable build is an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. And for the times you need a quick top-up, a 20-minute charge will give you up to four extra hours of playtime, which is pretty neat if you ask me.

All in all, the Marshall Emberton II is a must-have for everyone who wants a capable and portable speaker with a fancy design and a budget-friendly price tag. So, don’t hesitate—get one for under $119 while you can!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless