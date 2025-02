Whoops! Samsung's website just confirmed it – Galaxy A56 and A36 are next up

Galaxy A36





The upcoming Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 The upcoming Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 have been spotted on Samsung's Chilean website. These devices popped up on a page about out-of-warranty repairs, revealing their official model numbers and retail names. Take a look at the screenshot below for the details.









With the phones listed on Samsung's out-of-warranty repair page, it's likely the brand will launch them soon. And since all the models are listed together, we're expecting a simultaneous release, similar to how the Galaxy A55 and A35 were launched together.





However, although the announcement and release might happen on the same day, availability could vary by region. For example, last year, Samsung only brought the Galaxy A35 to the US. The new Galaxy A series is expected to make its debut around mid-March.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy









If you're hunting for a mid-range phone , the A36 and A56 should definitely be on your radar. They're expected to offer solid specs at a wallet-friendly price, likely around $400.













Just a month after unveiling its Galaxy S25 flagships, Samsung is shifting focus to the mid-range and budget segment with its upcoming Galaxy A series. There have already been plenty of leaks and rumors, but now, the Korean tech giant has accidentally confirmed that the Galaxy A56 andare on the way.