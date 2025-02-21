Whoops! Samsung's website just confirmed it – Galaxy A56 and A36 are next up

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Render showing the front and back of Galaxy A56.
Just a month after unveiling its Galaxy S25 flagships, Samsung is shifting focus to the mid-range and budget segment with its upcoming Galaxy A series. There have already been plenty of leaks and rumors, but now, the Korean tech giant has accidentally confirmed that the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are on the way.

The upcoming Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 have been spotted on Samsung's Chilean website. These devices popped up on a page about out-of-warranty repairs, revealing their official model numbers and retail names. Take a look at the screenshot below for the details.

A list with Samsung Galaxy A series phones.
The phones are spotted on a page about out-of-warranty repairs. | Image credit – SamMobile

With the phones listed on Samsung's out-of-warranty repair page, it's likely the brand will launch them soon. And since all the models are listed together, we're expecting a simultaneous release, similar to how the Galaxy A55 and A35 were launched together.

However, although the announcement and release might happen on the same day, availability could vary by region. For example, last year, Samsung only brought the Galaxy A35 to the US. The new Galaxy A series is expected to make its debut around mid-March.

The three upcoming phones are likely to share a similar design, and previously leaked renders suggest just that. We already have a good look at the Galaxy A56 and at the Galaxy A26, and, not to be left behind, the Galaxy A36 has also made an appearance online.

The A56 and A36 are expected to come with One UI 7 and some of Samsung's Galaxy AI features. On the inside, the A56 is rumored to pack Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 chip, while the A36 might feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

If you're hunting for a mid-range phone, the A36 and A56 should definitely be on your radar. They're expected to offer solid specs at a wallet-friendly price, likely around $400.


However, there are some other strong competitors in the mix, like the Pixel 9a, which is expected to launch around the same time, and the Nothing Phone (3a), set to drop on March 4. Both are shaping up to offer great value, too. And if you're not sold on Android, there's always the newly launched iPhone 16e – though keep in mind, it comes at a higher price.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

