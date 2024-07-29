Is this chip going to power the Galaxy A56? Because we now know it's score
Samsung's own Exynos chipsets haven't always been up to par with the competition, but the company has been working on improving them in recent years. And that's valid not only for its flagship processors but also for mid-range ones. A new leak is revealing the potential specs of the Exynos 1580 chip that should be the successor of the Exynos 1480 in the Galaxy A55. And things are looking good.
The Exynos 1580 is reportedly going to power the Galaxy A56, Samsung's next (and not official yet) mid-range phone, expected to be announced next year. We now have a leaked Geekbench report which potentially shows us what could be the Exynos 1580 (codename S5E8855). And these results also give us an idea of how the Galaxy A56 could perform.
Geekbench shows that the chip will have an octa-core CPU with 1x Cortex-A720 super core at 2.91 GHz, 3x high-performance Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and 4x efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95 GHz.
Leaked Geekbench results. | Image Source - Android Authority
The hardware platform that was tested has 8 gigs of RAM and Android 15. The chip received 1,046 points in Geekbench single-core, and 3,678 points in the multi-core test.
For context, here's how the predecessor, the Galaxy A55 performs:
The improvement here is in the multi-core test, where the Exynos 1580 reportedly scored 3,678 points vs the Exynos 1480 in the Galaxy A55's 3,487.
Despite that improvement from the Exynos 1480 though, the Exynos 1580 has still some catching up to do to be on par with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, which is currently the most powerful Qualcomm mid-range chip.
On the other hand, the GPU, the Xclipse 540, could outperform its rival. Rumors also say Samsung may implement the RDNA3 architecture used in the Exynos 2400 (in the Galaxy S24 series for South Korea, India, and the global market apart from the US and a few others). In layman's terms, this means the Exynos 1580 could have very good potential for gaming.
Of course, the Exynos 1580 won't use Samsung's 3nm process, which is rumored for the upcoming Exynos 2500 flagship chipset. Most likely, the Exynos 1580 will be built using a 4nm process, which still provides fairly efficient chips (the Exynos 2400, for example). So hopefully, the Galaxy A56 won't suffer from overheating and should be able to deliver quite well for a mid-range phone.
