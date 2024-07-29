Is this chip going to power the Galaxy A56? Because we now know it's score

Geekbench shows that the chip will have an octa-core CPU with 1x Cortex-A720 super core at 2.91 GHz, 3x high-performance Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and 4x efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95 GHz.





Galaxy A55

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 1163 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 994 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 3487 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 2765 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 809 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 805 View all





The improvement here is in the multi-core test, where the Exynos 1580 reportedly scored 3,678 points vs the Exynos 1480 in the Galaxy A55 's 3,487.



mid-range phone