Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Is this chip going to power the Galaxy A56? Because we now know it's score

By
0comments
Leaked Geekbench listing shows the potential Exynos chip that will power the Galaxy A56
Samsung's own Exynos chipsets haven't always been up to par with the competition, but the company has been working on improving them in recent years. And that's valid not only for its flagship processors but also for mid-range ones. A new leak is revealing the potential specs of the Exynos 1580 chip that should be the successor of the Exynos 1480 in the Galaxy A55. And things are looking good.

The Exynos 1580 is reportedly going to power the Galaxy A56, Samsung's next (and not official yet) mid-range phone, expected to be announced next year. We now have a leaked Geekbench report which potentially shows us what could be the Exynos 1580 (codename S5E8855). And these results also give us an idea of how the Galaxy A56 could perform.

Geekbench shows that the chip will have an octa-core CPU with 1x Cortex-A720 super core at 2.91 GHz, 3x high-performance Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and 4x efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95 GHz.

Leaked Geekbench results. | Image Source - Android Authority - Leaked Geekbench listing shows the potential Exynos chip that will power the Galaxy A56
Leaked Geekbench results. | Image Source - Android Authority

The hardware platform that was tested has 8 gigs of RAM and Android 15. The chip received 1,046 points in Geekbench single-core, and 3,678 points in the multi-core test.

For context, here's how the predecessor, the Galaxy A55 performs:
Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G1163
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G994
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G3487
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G2765
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G930
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G809
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G916
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G805
View all

The improvement here is in the multi-core test, where the Exynos 1580 reportedly scored 3,678 points vs the Exynos 1480 in the Galaxy A55's 3,487.

Despite that improvement from the Exynos 1480 though, the Exynos 1580 has still some catching up to do to be on par with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, which is currently the most powerful Qualcomm mid-range chip.

On the other hand, the GPU, the Xclipse 540, could outperform its rival. Rumors also say Samsung may implement the RDNA3 architecture used in the Exynos 2400 (in the Galaxy S24 series for South Korea, India, and the global market apart from the US and a few others). In layman's terms, this means the Exynos 1580 could have very good potential for gaming.

Of course, the Exynos 1580 won't use Samsung's 3nm process, which is rumored for the upcoming Exynos 2500 flagship chipset. Most likely, the Exynos 1580 will be built using a 4nm process, which still provides fairly efficient chips (the Exynos 2400, for example). So hopefully, the Galaxy A56 won't suffer from overheating and should be able to deliver quite well for a mid-range phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless