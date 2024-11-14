Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Here are the first renders of Samsung’s upcoming budget Galaxy A26

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A25 rear
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy A25. | Image credit — Samsung

Much to the joy of people not willing to shell out a grand for a phone each year, Samsung has a lot of budget offerings on display. The A-series of phones features multiple lineups of models with varying specs catering to different budgets. Here’s what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A26 will reportedly look like.

For starters, the phone is quite flat all around except for the camera module and the side where you’ll find the power button and volume rocker key. The bezels, as expected, aren’t too narrow either. Three cameras on the rear sit vertically next to the flash, keeping the Samsung theme alive and well.

The days of Samsung providing headphone jacks on its budget offerings are long gone, unfortunately. At least the phone will reportedly ship with Android 15. What I don’t like and have never liked is the teardrop notch at the top. I would’ve preferred slightly thicker bezels to accommodate the camera but to each their own, I suppose.

Image credit — Android Headlines

The Galaxy A26 will supposedly sport 6 GB of RAM and an Exynos processor. Though the Galaxy S25 has abandoned Exynos, it seems Samsung has many other products to use its chips in.

The phone will also likely be entirely made of plastic which isn’t surprising considering this is going to be one of the cheapest Samsung phones on the market. Speaking of costs, it’s likely that the A26 will retain the A25’s price tag of $299, though I would not be surprised if the Trump tariff scare makes this number go up.

The screen, alongside the aforementioned thick bezels, is allegedly 6.64 inches. It’s good to see Samsung providing good screen real estate on its lower end phones. Though the visual experience will likely leave something to be desired much like other budget Galaxy phones in the past.

Recommended Stories
However, for people who don’t care about the “brushed titanium finishes” and cameras that can spot the American flag on the moon, this will be a very affordable option. It will do everything you want a phone to do (albeit a bit slower) at a much more pocket-friendly price tag.

And it’ll also probably see six or more years of software support like the recently released Galaxy A16.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless