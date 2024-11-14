Here are the first renders of Samsung’s upcoming budget Galaxy A26
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy A25. | Image credit — Samsung
Much to the joy of people not willing to shell out a grand for a phone each year, Samsung has a lot of budget offerings on display. The A-series of phones features multiple lineups of models with varying specs catering to different budgets. Here’s what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A26 will reportedly look like.
The days of Samsung providing headphone jacks on its budget offerings are long gone, unfortunately. At least the phone will reportedly ship with Android 15. What I don’t like and have never liked is the teardrop notch at the top. I would’ve preferred slightly thicker bezels to accommodate the camera but to each their own, I suppose.
For starters, the phone is quite flat all around except for the camera module and the side where you’ll find the power button and volume rocker key. The bezels, as expected, aren’t too narrow either. Three cameras on the rear sit vertically next to the flash, keeping the Samsung theme alive and well.
Image credit — Android Headlines
The Galaxy A26 will supposedly sport 6 GB of RAM and an Exynos processor. Though the Galaxy S25 has abandoned Exynos, it seems Samsung has many other products to use its chips in.
The screen, alongside the aforementioned thick bezels, is allegedly 6.64 inches. It’s good to see Samsung providing good screen real estate on its lower end phones. Though the visual experience will likely leave something to be desired much like other budget Galaxy phones in the past.
And it’ll also probably see six or more years of software support like the recently released Galaxy A16.
The phone will also likely be entirely made of plastic which isn’t surprising considering this is going to be one of the cheapest Samsung phones on the market. Speaking of costs, it’s likely that the A26 will retain the A25’s price tag of $299, though I would not be surprised if the Trump tariff scare makes this number go up.
However, for people who don’t care about the “brushed titanium finishes” and cameras that can spot the American flag on the moon, this will be a very affordable option. It will do everything you want a phone to do (albeit a bit slower) at a much more pocket-friendly price tag.
