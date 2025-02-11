Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Galaxy A56 5G leak from Hall of Fame leaker leaves nothing to the imagination

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy A Series
Renders of the Galaxy A56 5G show the front and back of the phone against a white background.
Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass has shared images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G mid-ranger. We previously saw a render of the phone back in November and at the time we commented on how similar to the Galaxy A55 5G the device looked (except for the rear cameras which are now placed in a single housing). Features such as the phone's flat display, the punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen, the island housing the power and volume buttons along the right side of the device, and the uneven bezels all appear on Evan's images of the phone.

Samsung's A-series handsets typically feature large AMOLED displays, large battery capacities, and viable cameras. Even though the Galaxy A56 5G might carry the same 5000 mAh battery found in the Galaxy A55 5G, the former is rumored to feature 45W fast charging compared to the latter's 25W fast charging capability. That's just one expected improvement in the specs. The phone is supposed to be equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.
Images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G. Image credit-Evan Blass

Under the hood, the Galaxy A56 5G is reportedly powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 application processor (AP). The phone is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and expandable 128GB of storage. The triple camera array on the back features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups. Remember that punch-hole front-facing camera we discussed earlier? We expect it to be backed by a 12 MP sensor.

The Galaxy A56 5G  has an IP67 rating making it impervious to dust. It also can be submerged in clear water to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for as long as 30 minutes. Considering that the Galaxy A55 5G was released last March, it's no surprise that things are lining up for a release of the Galaxy A56 5G in the not-too-distant future.

One important thing to consider. The Galaxy A55 5G was not released in the U.S. and there are no indications that things will be different with this year's phone. The model number is Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass has shared images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G mid-ranger. We previously saw a render of the phone back in November and at the time we commented on how similar to the Galaxy A55 5G the device looked (except for the rear camera which now houses all three cameras in one housing). Features such as the phone's flat display, the punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen, the island housing the power and volume buttons along the right side of the device, and the uneven bezels all appear on Evan's images of the phone.

Recommended Stories
Samsung's A-series handsets typically feature large AMOLED displays, large battery capacities, and viable cameras. Even though the Galaxy A56 5G might carry the same 5000 mAh battery found in the Galaxy A55 5G, the former is rumored to feature 45W fast charging compared to the latter's 25W fast charging capability. That's just one expected improvement in the specs. The phone is supposed to be equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.
Images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G. Image credit-Evan Blass


Under the hood, the Galaxy A56 5G is reportedly powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 application processor (AP). The phone is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and expandable 128GB of storage. The triple camera array on the back features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP Macro camera for extreme close ups. Remember that punch-hole front-facing camera we discussed earlier? we expect it to be backed by a 12 MP sensor.

The Galaxy A56 5G has an IP67 rating making it impervious to dust. It also can be submerged in clear water to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for as long as 30 minutes. The phone should have a model number of SM-A566B/DS. Considering that the Galaxy A55 5G was released last March, it's no surprise that things are lining up for a release of the Galaxy A56 5G in the not too distant future.

One important thing to consider. The Galaxy A55 5G was not released in the U.S. and there are no indications that things will be different with this year's model.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless