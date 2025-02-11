Galaxy A56 5G leak from Hall of Fame leaker leaves nothing to the imagination
Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass has shared images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G mid-ranger. We previously saw a render of the phone back in November and at the time we commented on how similar to the Galaxy A55 5G the device looked (except for the rear cameras which are now placed in a single housing). Features such as the phone's flat display, the punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen, the island housing the power and volume buttons along the right side of the device, and the uneven bezels all appear on Evan's images of the phone.
Samsung's A-series handsets typically feature large AMOLED displays, large battery capacities, and viable cameras. Even though the Galaxy A56 5G might carry the same 5000 mAh battery found in the Galaxy A55 5G, the former is rumored to feature 45W fast charging compared to the latter's 25W fast charging capability. That's just one expected improvement in the specs. The phone is supposed to be equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Images of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G. Image credit-Evan Blass
Under the hood, the Galaxy A56 5G is reportedly powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 application processor (AP). The phone is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and expandable 128GB of storage. The triple camera array on the back features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups. Remember that punch-hole front-facing camera we discussed earlier? We expect it to be backed by a 12 MP sensor.
The Galaxy A56 5G has an IP67 rating making it impervious to dust. It also can be submerged in clear water to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for as long as 30 minutes. Considering that the Galaxy A55 5G was released last March, it's no surprise that things are lining up for a release of the Galaxy A56 5G in the not-too-distant future.
