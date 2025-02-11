Galaxy A56 5G leak from Hall of Fame leaker leaves nothing to the imagination





Samsung's A-series handsets typically feature large AMOLED displays, large battery capacities, and viable cameras. Even though the Galaxy A56 5G might carry the same 5000 mAh battery found in the Galaxy A55 5G, the former is rumored to feature 45W fast charging compared to the latter's 25W fast charging capability. That's just one expected improvement in the specs. The phone is supposed to be equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.





Under the hood, the Galaxy A56 5G is reportedly powered by the 4nm Exynos 1580 application processor (AP). The phone is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and expandable 128GB of storage. The triple camera array on the back features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups. Remember that punch-hole front-facing camera we discussed earlier? We expect it to be backed by a 12 MP sensor.





The Galaxy A56 5G has an IP67 rating making it impervious to dust. It also can be submerged in clear water to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for as long as 30 minutes. Considering that the Galaxy A55 5G was released last March, it's no surprise that things are lining up for a release of the Galaxy A56 5G in the not-too-distant future.



