Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

New Galaxy A36 renders solidify changes to the camera module and show four color options

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy A Series
A phone shown from the back and front with beige background.
Just after he released renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A56 mid-ranger, reputable leaker Evan Blass has now also released renders of the Galaxy A36 which, if you live in the U.S., is the one you actually care about.


The renders reveal four color options in total, including: black, olive, purple and white. We don't know what "creative" names Samsung will think of for these hues, but these are the basics.

Render of the Galaxy A56 from the front. The bezels look the same as on the A35. | Image by Evan Blass - New Galaxy A36 renders solidify changes to the camera module and show four color options
Render of the Galaxy A56 from the front. The bezels look the same as on the A35. | Image by Evan Blass

The design is very similar to that of the Galaxy A56, featuring a flat frame, a "Key Island" (introduced with the A35 last year) on the right side for physical buttons, and a flat display with a centered display camera hole. Sadly, the bezels are not uniform, with the bottom one continuing to be thicker than the rest.

You can also see the three cameras vertically aligned in the top-left corner of the back panel, all within a single camera island just like it was shown in the leaks from October of last year.

The Galaxy A36 also appeared on Geekbench last month, confirming its US release with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7 on top.

Expected release and competition


As far as the release date, we expect it to be sometime in March, just like the Galaxy A35 from last year. This means we have only about a month before Samsung releases its new mid-range phone for the U.S. market.

The Galaxy A36 has some strong competition to beat though. In fact, Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE 4 sometime next week, and if the price is the rumored $500 it will be just around $100 more expensive than the A36. That's if Samsung doesn't introduce a price hike jumping from the $400 for the A35.

Nothing is also expected to announce the Nothing Phone (3a) sometime in early March, and it will also be a direct competitor to the A36, with an expected price of around $350-$400.

What Samsung has going for it are its multiple cameras, compared to the single camera that both the iPhone SE 4 and Nothing Phone (3a) are expected to have. Of course, there's an argument to be made for whether those secondary cameras are any good, but we'll have to wait and see how the three camera systems behave during our camera tests once the phones come out.

Recommended Stories
What I really like is the phone's somewhat sleeker design though. To me the new camera module seen in Evan Blass' renders give Samsung's budget phone a more polished look compared to its predecessor. What do you think?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar gets an insane 33% discount at Amazon, saving you $200
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar gets an insane 33% discount at Amazon, saving you $200
Don't let the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 slip through your fingers with this one-shot deal
Don't let the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 slip through your fingers with this one-shot deal
Thinnest foldable Oppo Find N5 is tough as nails as it swings 45-pound kettlebell for us
Thinnest foldable Oppo Find N5 is tough as nails as it swings 45-pound kettlebell for us
This controversial iPhone SE 4 feature could turn into a game changer
This controversial iPhone SE 4 feature could turn into a game changer
New Galaxy S25 Edge report places release in early spring
New Galaxy S25 Edge report places release in early spring
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless