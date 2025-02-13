New Galaxy A36 renders solidify changes to the camera module and show four color options









The renders reveal four color options in total, including: black, olive, purple and white. We don't know what "creative" names Samsung will think of for these hues, but these are the basics.









The design is very similar to that of the Galaxy A56 , featuring a flat frame, a "Key Island" (introduced with the A35 last year) on the right side for physical buttons, and a flat display with a centered display camera hole. Sadly, the bezels are not uniform, with the bottom one continuing to be thicker than the rest.





Expected release and competition





As far as the release date, we expect it to be sometime in March, just like the Galaxy A35 from last year. This means we have only about a month before Samsung releases its new mid-range phone for the U.S. market.





Galaxy A36 has some strong competition to beat though. In fact, Apple is expected to announce the new Thehas some strong competition to beat though. In fact, Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE 4 sometime next week, and if the price is the rumored $500 it will be just around $100 more expensive than the A36. That's if Samsung doesn't introduce a price hike jumping from the $400 for the A35.





Nothing is also expected to announce the Nothing Phone (3a) sometime in early March, and it will also be a direct competitor to the A36, with an expected price of around $350-$400.





What Samsung has going for it are its multiple cameras, compared to the single camera that both the iPhone SE 4 and Nothing Phone (3a) are expected to have. Of course, there's an argument to be made for whether those secondary cameras are any good, but we'll have to wait and see how the three camera systems behave during our camera tests once the phones come out.



Recommended Stories

What I really like is the phone's somewhat sleeker design though. To me the new camera module seen in Evan Blass' renders give Samsung's budget phone a more polished look compared to its predecessor. What do you think?

You can also see the three cameras vertically aligned in the top-left corner of the back panel, all within a single camera island just like it was shown in the leaks from October of last year.