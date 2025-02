Leaked Nothing Phone (3a) renders leave little to the imagination

Nothing Phone (3a): 163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.35mm, 201g

163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.35mm, 201g Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: 163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.39mm, 211g

Recommended Stories

iPhone 16e

Both phones are also said to support fast charging, reportedly going from 0 to 100% in 56 minutes and hitting 50% in just 19 minutes. Of course, these numbers likely come from Nothing’s internal tests, so real-world results may be different, so we have to test ourselves to know for sure.The leak also reinforces what was already expected in terms of specs. Under the hood, both models should be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a chipset Nothing itself has hinted at and one that was recently confirmed in a Geekbench listing Another new addition? A mystery side button, previously teased by Nothing and now fully revealed in these renders. It could function similarly to the iPhone’s Action Button, giving users customizable shortcuts.As for storage and RAM, it looks like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro might only be available in a 12GB with 256GB variant, while the standard model could offer more options – 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.With Apple already launching the mid-range iPhone 16e Google gearing up for the Pixel 9a , and Samsung preparing to drop the Galaxy A56 and A36 in March, Nothing will have serious competition in the mid-range segment.But if it manages to keep the price close to the Phone (2a)’s $349, all the above-mentioned upgrades could give it an edge. Apple, for comparison, wasn’t able to keep its mid-range offering budget-friendly, with thestarting at a hefty $599.