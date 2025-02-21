Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Leaked Nothing Phone (3a) renders leave little to the imagination

Nothing
A close-up of the back of a Nothing Phone (3a) Pro showing its unique transparent design and camera module.
London-based Nothing is gearing up to unveil its next mid-range phones, the Phone (3a) series on March 4. So far, the company has dropped plenty of teasers, giving us some hints along the way, but a recent leak has now pulled back the curtain, revealing the full picture.

High-resolution renders of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro have surfaced, giving us a detailed look at the upcoming devices from all angles. The biggest difference between the two? It seems to be the camera setup. Plus, the standard model is expected to come in black and white, while the Pro version is shown in black and grey.

Leaked Phone (3a) renders show it from all angles. 

As you can see, Nothing is sticking to its signature design language, with a transparent back and those recognizable Glyph lights. But what stands out the most is the rear camera module, which appears to be noticeably larger – likely to make room for a telephoto sensor.

The Phone (3a) Pro has a slightly different camera setup. 

Speaking of which, the Pro model is said to feature a 3x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, while the non-Pro version is expected to have a 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. That could explain why the Phone (3a) Pro has a different, more circular-looking rear camera design – to accommodate the larger 3x telephoto lens.

The front cameras also set them apart. The Nothing Phone (3a) is rumored to have a 32 MP selfie camera, whereas the Pro model could step it up with a 50 MP front-facing sensor. Otherwise, both phones are expected to have a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto shooter.

Beyond the cameras, the leak also sheds light on the phone sizes. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is expected to be slightly thicker and heavier than the standard model:

  • Nothing Phone (3a): 163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.35mm, 201g
  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: 163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.39mm, 211g

Both phones are also said to support fast charging, reportedly going from 0 to 100% in 56 minutes and hitting 50% in just 19 minutes. Of course, these numbers likely come from Nothing’s internal tests, so real-world results may be different, so we have to test ourselves to know for sure.

The leak also reinforces what was already expected in terms of specs. Under the hood, both models should be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a chipset Nothing itself has hinted at and one that was recently confirmed in a Geekbench listing.

Recommended Stories
Another new addition? A mystery side button, previously teased by Nothing and now fully revealed in these renders. It could function similarly to the iPhone’s Action Button, giving users customizable shortcuts.

As for storage and RAM, it looks like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro might only be available in a 12GB with 256GB variant, while the standard model could offer more options – 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

With Apple already launching the mid-range iPhone 16e, Google gearing up for the Pixel 9a, and Samsung preparing to drop the Galaxy A56 and A36 in March, Nothing will have serious competition in the mid-range segment.

But if it manages to keep the price close to the Phone (2a)’s $349, all the above-mentioned upgrades could give it an edge. Apple, for comparison, wasn’t able to keep its mid-range offering budget-friendly, with the iPhone 16e starting at a hefty $599.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

