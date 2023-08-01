Samsung files to trademark the name of its next flagship series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is almost 6 months old and, as is typical, attention has already turned to the upcoming Galaxy S24 line. Samsung itself is beginning to do the little things it needs to in order to get prepared for the next iteration of its flagship phone series. To that end, it has already filed an application with the U.K. Intellectual Property Office per the Galaxy Club, seeking register a trademark for the Galaxy S24 name. It should be noted that the only product category that was checked off by Samsung was 'smartphones.'
There have been rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra copying the expected titanium build of the iPhone 15 Pro models, carrying 16GB of RAM, and in some regions getting powered by a powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 chipset. Again, these are just rumors and the Exynos 2400 has yet to be made official by Samsung. We should see no change in the 12MP front-facing camera on the complete Galaxy S24 series and there is talk about the display offering a faster 144Hz refresh rate.
Recently leaked certification documents call for the Galaxy S24+ to hike its typical battery rating from 4700mAh on the S23+ to 4900mAh. The screen size of the Galaxy S24+ will be 6.65 inches based on these documents, up from the 6.6-inch display on the previous model. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the rumored typical battery will stay at 5000mAh while the display will remain at 6.8 inches.
Typically, Samsung will introduce and release its latest flagship models during the first quarter. For example, the Galaxy S23 series was introduced on February 1st and was released on February 17th. While it might seem a little early for Samsung to register the Galaxy S24 name, there are many other things on Sammy's to-do list before the Galaxy S24 line is ready to hit the stage for the first time early next year.
