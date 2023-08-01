Samsung files to trademark the name of its next flagship series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is almost 6 months old and, as is typical, attention has already turned to the upcoming Galaxy S24 line. Samsung itself is beginning to do the little things it needs to in order to get prepared for the next iteration of its flagship phone series. To that end, it has already filed an application with the U.K. Intellectual Property Office per the Galaxy Club , seeking register a trademark for the Galaxy S24 name. It should be noted that the only product category that was checked off by Samsung was 'smartphones.'













Recently leaked certification documents call for the Galaxy S24+ to hike its typical battery rating from 4700mAh on the S23+ to 4900mAh. The screen size of the Galaxy S24+ will be 6.65 inches based on these documents, up from the 6.6-inch display on the previous model. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the rumored typical battery will stay at 5000mAh while the display will remain at 6.8 inches.

Typically, Samsung will introduce and release its latest flagship models during the first quarter. For example, the Galaxy S23 series was introduced on February 1st and was released on February 17th. While it might seem a little early for Samsung to register the Galaxy S24 name, there are many other things on Sammy's to-do list before the Galaxy S24 line is ready to hit the stage for the first time early next year.

