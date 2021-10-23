Notification Center

Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely support blazing fast charging after all

Anam Hamid
By
1
Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely support blazing fast charging after all
There have been some back and forth rumors regarding the charging speed of the highest-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series lately. At first, it was believed that this model and the S22 Plus would offer faster charging than the current generation, which maxes out at 25W, but this was allegedly contradicted by a regulatory authority

Respected industry insider Ice Universe is still adamant that at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support 45W charging. He reiterates that the phone will come equipped with a hefty 5,000mAh cell and will just require 35 minutes for a 70 percent charge.

Galaxy S22 Ultra glass protector images leak


Additionally, he has also shared images of tempered glass protectors that are meant for the phone, which again point to a boxy, Galaxy Note 21-inspired design. The S22 and S22 Plus, on the other hand, are likely to have rounded corners

It's not just the front of the phone that's getting a makeover. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely ditch the camera bump for individually placed sensors. This not only gives the rear a neater look but also help the device shed some weight. That's not to say it will be lighter than the S21 Ultra, which weighs 227g. Rather, this move will help Samsung ensure that the device doesn't get bulkier after the addition of a dedicated slot for the S Pen.

This change may make the Galaxy S21 Ultra the best phone of 2022.

Reports say that the S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inches screen and a smaller hole cut-out than the S21 Ultra for the front camera. The rear camera array is likely to have a 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, two 12MP telephoto cameras, a laser autofocus system, and an LED unit.

As has become the norm for Samsung flagships, some variants will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC and the rest will be fueled by the Exynos 2200. Samsung is expected to lift the curtain off the new series early next year.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (39 updates)

