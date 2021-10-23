Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely support blazing fast charging after all





Respected industry insider Ice Universe is still adamant that at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support 45W charging. He reiterates that the phone will come equipped with a hefty 5,000mAh cell and will just require 35 minutes for a 70 percent charge.

Galaxy S22 Ultra glass protector images leak









It's not just the front of the phone that's getting a makeover. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely ditch the camera bump for individually placed sensors. This not only gives the rear a neater look but also help the device shed some weight. That's not to say it will be lighter than the S21 Ultra, which weighs 227g. Rather, this move will help Samsung ensure that the device doesn't get bulkier after the addition of a dedicated slot for the S Pen.









Reports say that the S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inches screen and a smaller hole cut-out than the S21 Ultra for the front camera. The rear camera array is likely to have a 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, two 12MP telephoto cameras, a laser autofocus system, and an LED unit.





As has become the norm for Samsung flagships, some variants will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC and the rest will be fueled by the Exynos 2200. Samsung is expected to lift the curtain off the new series early next year.