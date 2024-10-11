See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
Super-rare Razr+ (2023) deal returns for a short time, saving you $500

By
Deals
The Razr+ (2023) placed on a textured, diamond-patterned surface, showing its external display with apps.
Did you check out Amazon's October Prime Day deal on the (still) hot Razr+ (2023)? The phone was a delight several days ago when Amazon let you save $450 on one. Well, Woot has something that trumps Amazon's incredible deal—a $500 price cut on the same clamshell foldable device.

The Razr+ (2023): Now $500 off at Woot!

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is now $500 off at Woot, topping Amazon's October Prime Day bargain. This is a super-rare deal we've seen only three times this year (and this is one of them), and it makes the clamshell foldable a real bargain you just can't miss. The best part? It comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Woot

The Razr+ (2023) is 24% off at Amazon

If you want to get the Razr+ (2023) straight from Amazon, you'd have to cough up more. Over here, the model retails for 24% off, saving you $240. The handset is still one of the best clamshell foldable options, so it's definitely worth it.
$240 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

If you've been following the deal situation for this Motorola phone, you probably know now's not the first time we've seen Woot's deal. The promo has been live a couple of times, most recently this August. That still qualifies as rare, mind you, and what's even more exciting is that no merchant has ever topped this particular promo. So, if you want a super sleek foldable phone and don't feel like paying an arm and a leg for the Z Flip 6, this is one fine alternative. 

The Razr+ (2023) already has a successor, which was $240 cheaper than usual during October Prime Day. But with the event behind us, the more contemporary Razr+ (2024) is no longer on sale, leaving Motorola fans to last year's model. While it may not be as superb as the latest Android phone, this bad boy is still a super attractive option, especially when it costs just $499.99!

The Razr+ (2023) features a 3.6-inch external display with brilliant 165Hz refresh rates. The primary panel is just as attractive: it's a 6.9-inch pOLED display with the same gimmicky frame refresh rates as the external one. Needless to say, this puppy gives you vivid and crisp visuals. 

Under the hood, it has the capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which delivers snappy and smooth performance. Then again, the device isn't quite as powerful as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so keep that in mind. Things are similar on the camera front—the Razr+ (2023) gives you good-looking but not super-impressive photos. 

It might no longer be the best foldable from Motorola, but the Razr+ (2023) is still an incredible option, especially when it costs 50% less. If you think it's right for you, go ahead and get one at Woot! And if you're on a tighter budget, consider its non-Plus sibling instead.

The Razr (2023) is a decent alternative to consider


If $500 seems too steep for you, why not opt for the non-Plus Razr (2023)? Granted, this buddy doesn't have such a large external display as its relative, but it's now 43% off on Amazon. That means you can get one for about $400 instead of $700.

Motorola Razr (2023): Now $300 off at Amazon

If you want a clamshell foldable for under $500, the Motorola Razr (2023) should be on your radar. It's currently discounted by $300 at Amazon, making it a suitable Razr+ (2023) alternative. Check it out at the largest e-commerce store before the deal goes poof.
$300 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

You can check our Razr+ (2023) vs Razr (2023) specs comparison page for in-depth info about their differences. In a nutshell, the non-Plus version supports 144Hz max refresh rates, uses a less capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, and features a 1.5-inch external display instead of a 3.6-inch one. In other words, it's a good mid-range option and possibly the only clamshell foldable that costs about $400.
Polina Kovalakova
