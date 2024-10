Super-rare Razr+ (2023) deal returns for a short time, saving you $500

If you want to get the Razr+ (2023) straight from Amazon, you'd have to cough up more. Over here, the model retails for 24% off, saving you $240. The handset is still one of the best clamshell foldable options, so it's definitely worth it.

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is now $500 off at Woot, topping Amazon's October Prime Day bargain. This is a super-rare deal we've seen only three times this year (and this is one of them), and it makes the clamshell foldable a real bargain you just can't miss. The best part? It comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

The Razr (2023) is a decent alternative to consider

If you've been following the deal situation for this Motorola phone , you probably know now's not the first time we've seen Woot's deal. The promo has been live a couple of times, most recently this August. That still qualifies as rare, mind you, and what's even more exciting is that no merchant has ever topped this particular promo. So, if you want a super sleek foldable phone and don't feel like paying an arm and a leg for the Z Flip 6 , this is one fine alternative.The Razr+ (2023) already has a successor, which was $240 cheaper than usual during October Prime Day. But with the event behind us, the more contemporary Razr+ (2024) is no longer on sale, leaving Motorola fans to last year's model. While it may not be as superb as the latest Android phone , this bad boy is still a super attractive option, especially when it costs just $499.99!The Razr+ (2023) features a 3.6-inch external display with brilliant 165Hz refresh rates. The primary panel is just as attractive: it's a 6.9-inch pOLED display with the same gimmicky frame refresh rates as the external one. Needless to say, this puppy gives you vivid and crisp visuals.Under the hood, it has the capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which delivers snappy and smooth performance. Then again, the device isn't quite as powerful as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , so keep that in mind. Things are similar on the camera front—the Razr+ (2023) gives you good-looking but not super-impressive photos.It might no longer be the best foldable from Motorola, but the Razr+ (2023) is still an incredible option, especially when it costs 50% less. If you think it's right for you, go ahead and get one at Woot! And if you're on a tighter budget, consider its non-Plus sibling instead.