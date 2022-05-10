Samsung shows wild tri-foldable devices and an 8"-12" vertical slider at Display Week 2022

Samsung 's next generation of flexible, rollable, or sliding display prototypes should be watched with attention as some of those will inevitably come to fruition, as the Fold and Flip lines have now clearly demonstrated, after being in the prototype and demo stage for a few display industry expos in a row:





Samsung Flex Bar: horizontal folders like in the Z Flip line.

Samsung Flex Square: vertical folders like the Z Fold series.

Samsung Flex G: tri-folding device whose shorter ends overlap, the screen could be folded inward or outward.

Samsung Flex S: a simpler tri-folding structure with three equal parts that unfurl into a widescreen format.

Samsung Flex Note: a foldable laptop whose halves can be used as both a screen or an input area.

Samsung Flex Slide: a slidable display where the two ends can be pulled apart to form a larger panel.

Samsung Flex Roll: a rollable display device where most of the screen can be tucked at one end when not needed.





Some of these concepts and the foldable prototypes that Samsung developed seem to overlap with the naming scheme as the G and S are both basically tri-folding device prototypes that it has been issued many patents over, for instance, or the Roll and Slide options.





Samsung's new concepts are in slidable display category as it demonstrated a 6.7" vertical slider, says SamMobile , that extends upwards to make a larger browsing machine, as well as a horizontal slider that can grow from an 8.1" to a 12.4" display diagonal.









In any case, the Display Week 2022 expo in San Jose is in full swing and there will be plenty more exciting form factors to appear from its show floor, and not only by Samsung.