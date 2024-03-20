Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE release date predictions and its pricing, features, and specs





The



Here's everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. Bear in mind that at this point, all information is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a healthy grain of salt. We've been waiting for the foldable revolution for quite some time now, and it seems that we're finally going to get it. According to the latest industry insiders , Samsung will release a FE version of its most popular foldable phone , the Galaxy Z Fold.The Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE will be the entry-level foldable to finally make those devices mainstream and once again give Samsung an edge over the competition. The Korean company was the first to make flip-foldable devices accessible to a wider public, and now it's time to get a Fold device in everyone's hands.Here's everything we know about the upcomingFE. Bear in mind that at this point, all information is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a healthy grain of salt.





Given that the news of a possible Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE device just broke, the release date is at the moment firmly planted in the realm of speculation.



Having said that, we can extrapolate a possible date from our experience and the knowledge we have gathered over the years in the industry. First, we're almost certain that Samsung will reveal its next-gen flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 , sometime in July 2024.



Second, we know from the tick-tock cycle of previous FE devices that Samsung leaves a big gap between the full-fledged model and the FE version. The S23 series, for example, was released in February last year, while the S23 FE was announced in October of the same year. This 8-month gap could be carried over to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE announcement.



On the other hand, if the company wants to speed things up, we might get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE as early as October this year, which would mean just a couple of months after the regular Z Fold 6 . So, October 2024 is most likely the earliest possible date for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE announcement.





Here's a table of the relevant releases for some context:





* - probable dates







Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE price





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, which, if true, will place the affordable foldable below many non-folding devices, midrange phones included.



The latest addition to the Galaxy A range, the



If Samsung really slaps a $799 price tag on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, this will bridge the gap between conventional phones and folding tablet-like devices. This is the most exciting part of the equation. The first rumors on the subject suggest a starting price of just $799 for theFE, which, if true, will place the affordable foldable below many non-folding devices, midrange phones included.The latest addition to the Galaxy A range, the Galaxy A55 , for example, costs £489 (around $620) for the 256GB model. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, and the Galaxy S24 bears the same price tag.If Samsung really slaps a $799 price tag on theFE, this will bridge the gap between conventional phones and folding tablet-like devices.





Here's a quick table for reference purposes:







*-rumored prices







Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE name





There's a slight confusion around the name of this affordable foldable. Not a single source mentions the Fold as a set-in-stone moniker for the device. That being said, at the $800 starting price, we don't expect this to turn out to be a Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE, as the Flip series is already pretty affordable.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE camera





We don't expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE to get the 200MP main camera from the S24 Ultra, and the best we can hope to get is the same setup as the



So, in the best-case scenario, we're going to get the same 50 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup as the Z Fold 5 . The worst Samsung can do is probably equip the Z Fold 6 FE with a dual 12MP camera setup, similar to the Obviously, in order to make a FE edition of a flagship phone, and a foldable one at that, you need to cut some corners and sacrifice a feature or two.We don't expect theFE to get the 200MP main camera from the S24 Ultra, and the best we can hope to get is the same setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . This makes sense, if Samsung wants to follow the Fan Edition logic from previous devices.So, in the best-case scenario, we're going to get the same 50 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup as the. The worst Samsung can do is probably equip theFE with a dual 12MP camera setup, similar to the Z Flip 5





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE possible camera configuration:

50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)

10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide)





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE storage





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE at the moment, and again, we can only do some guesswork here.



For starters, it's only logical that the FE edition offers lower storage options than the full-fledged flagship, and if we look at the Z Fold 5 storage options, we can deduce that the Z Fold 6 FE might get similar or slightly downgraded memory configurations as well.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE expected storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB (less likely) There's no information about the storage option available on theFE at the moment, and again, we can only do some guesswork here.For starters, it's only logical that the FE edition offers lower storage options than the full-fledged flagship, and if we look at thestorage options, we can deduce that theFE might get similar or slightly downgraded memory configurations as well.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE design

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to bring a lot of design changes onboard, mainly to fight sleeker and lighter devices, such as the



The aspect ratio might also change, but this shouldn't affect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. We expect the design of the latter to closely follow the regular Z Fold 5 , as was the case with other FE models closely related to the previous flagship model device.



There are no leaked renders or other types of speculative content at the moment, so we can only guess what the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE would look like.

The colors are probably a safe way to differentiate this device from the flagship line of foldables, so expect some different hues to make their way to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. When it comes to design, things are even more mysterious. Theis expected to bring a lot of design changes onboard, mainly to fight sleeker and lighter devices, such as the Honor Magic V2 The aspect ratio might also change, but this shouldn't affect theFE. We expect the design of the latter to closely follow the regular, as was the case with other FE models closely related to the previous flagship model device.There are no leaked renders or other types of speculative content at the moment, so we can only guess what the design of theFE would look like.The colors are probably a safe way to differentiate this device from the flagship line of foldables, so expect some different hues to make their way to theFE.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE display

Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. We don't have any clue what these might be, but given the FE status of the phone and the affordable price tag, there must be some kind of downgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 .



In the best case scenario, we might get the same cover and main display as the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 5 , but probably no 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and not that bright. For reference, the Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch cover screen boasting the same 120Hz refresh rate. Another big unknown is the display (or, should we say, displays) of theFE. We don't have any clue what these might be, but given the FE status of the phone and the affordable price tag, there must be some kind of downgrade from theIn the best case scenario, we might get the same cover and main display as the aforementioned, but probably no 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and not that bright. For reference, thecomes with a 7.6-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch cover screen boasting the same 120Hz refresh rate.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE battery

The battery situation is also not clear at the moment, but it is quite possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE retains the same dual battery with the same capacity as the one in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The latter comes with a 4,400mAh battery, which is not huge compared to other similar foldables. There's an expected battery bump for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , so the FE version might just retain the same capacity and charging as the previous model.



Speaking of charging, the Z Fold 5 supports 25W wired fast charging, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE most likely will sport the same charging support.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE expected battery capacity and charging:

4,400mAh

25W fast wired charging





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE features and software





Galaxy S24 series, and this will most likely be carried over to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 6 FE. On the other hand, being an affordable version, there's a slight chance that we'll see shorter support for the FE model.



The software in question will most likely be Galaxy S24 series, we can't say. Now, the software support situation is a hot topic in the industry, ever since Google offered seven full years of major OS updates for its Pixel 8 lineup. Samsung followed suit with theseries, and this will most likely be carried over to theandFE. On the other hand, being an affordable version, there's a slight chance that we'll see shorter support for the FE model.The software in question will most likely be Android 14 with OneUI on top, but whether or not it will have the same Galaxy AI features as theseries, we can't say.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE hardware and specs





Normally, Galaxy FE edition phones use one year older chipsets compared to the full-fledged flagships. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Samsung skipped the Exynos variant in its S23 lineup, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 also relies on Qualcomm silicon.



Regarding the RAM onboard, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE to have 8 or 12GB of RAM, with the latter option probably reserved for the highest memory configuration. Stylus support will most likely be present, but of course, there will be no S-Pen slot.





Should I wait for Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE?





You should wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE if you want to dip your toes into the world of tablet-like foldables but don't want to burn a lot of money doing it. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE could be a great gateway to the world of foldables.

You should not wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE if you already tried a foldable phone and you need the cream of the crop. In this case, you'd be better off with the full-fledged Galaxy Z Fold 6 or another high-end foldable.



