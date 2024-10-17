Epic deal shaves $250 off the Motorola Razr (2024), landing it at a new best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
In case you missed it, Prime Day brought us a top Motorola Razr (2024) deal. Then, the merchant launched an even cooler $201 price cut about a week after the event, and we hurriedly told you about it. We didn't think Amazon would go any more generous, savings-wise, on the Android phone before Black Friday. It turned out we were wrong. This bad boy is now $250 off and a real gem you shouldn't miss out on!
That's right! You can save $250 on the $700 clamshell foldable phone in all available colors. That's the highest discount we've seen so far, a bargain neither the Motorola Store nor Best Buy match at the time of writing. Then again, we don't believe Amazon's promo will last very long, so we suggest picking your favorite coating and acting before it's too late.
Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip that delivers satisfactory mid-range performance. Then again, it's nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, used in the Razr Plus (2024), so keep that in mind.
Still, for a mid-range foldable, the Razr (2024) brings plenty to the table. And it now costs just under $450, a price tag we've never encountered before (and probably won't see again soon). If you think this puppy is right for you, go ahead and get it at its best price on Amazon!
That's right! You can save $250 on the $700 clamshell foldable phone in all available colors. That's the highest discount we've seen so far, a bargain neither the Motorola Store nor Best Buy match at the time of writing. Then again, we don't believe Amazon's promo will last very long, so we suggest picking your favorite coating and acting before it's too late.
With its large 3.6-inch cover display with 90Hz refresh rates, ultra-chic vegan leather design and vivid colors, the new Razr (2024) looks much better than its predecessor. It has a top-notch main display as well, which measures 6.9 inches and utilizes pOLED technology to deliver vivid and beautiful imagery.
Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip that delivers satisfactory mid-range performance. Then again, it's nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, used in the Razr Plus (2024), so keep that in mind.
Like most clamshell foldables, the Razr (2024) probably won't become your favorite camera phone. You can still take great-looking photos, but since there's no dedicated telephoto lens in the 50 + 13 MP rear camera configuration, you can't expect exceptional quality in zoomed shots. Another thing is that the main camera tends to oversharpen images in some scenarios.
Still, for a mid-range foldable, the Razr (2024) brings plenty to the table. And it now costs just under $450, a price tag we've never encountered before (and probably won't see again soon). If you think this puppy is right for you, go ahead and get it at its best price on Amazon!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Oct, 2024Epic deal shaves $250 off the Motorola Razr (2024), landing it at a new best price on Amazon
14 Oct, 2024Last year's Motorola Razr+ flagship might just be the best foldable to buy at a huge $450 discount Motorola's half-off Razr (2023) might be this holiday season's top foldable steal (no Prime needed) Surprise deal knocks the Motorola Razr (2024) down to a new best price at Amazon
11 Oct, 2024Super-rare Razr+ (2023) deal returns for a short time, saving you $500
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: