Epic deal shaves $250 off the Motorola Razr (2024), landing it at a new best price on Amazon

A close-up of a hand holding the Motorola Razr (2024) in Spritz Orange, showcasing the phone's vegan leather back.
In case you missed it, Prime Day brought us a top Motorola Razr (2024) deal. Then, the merchant launched an even cooler $201 price cut about a week after the event, and we hurriedly told you about it. We didn't think Amazon would go any more generous, savings-wise, on the Android phone before Black Friday. It turned out we were wrong. This bad boy is now $250 off and a real gem you shouldn't miss out on!

Motorola Razr (2024) is $250 off and at its new best price!

If you're looking for a fantastic mid-range foldable phone for under $450, now's the time to buy a new Motorola Razr (2024)! Amazon has thrown a surprise new deal that shaves $250 off this bad boy's price tag, knocking it to an unprecedented record-low. Best Buy and the Motorola Store don't match this deal, making it all the more appealing. Pick your favorite coating and save $250 while you can.
$250 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right! You can save $250 on the $700 clamshell foldable phone in all available colors. That's the highest discount we've seen so far, a bargain neither the Motorola Store nor Best Buy match at the time of writing. Then again, we don't believe Amazon's promo will last very long, so we suggest picking your favorite coating and acting before it's too late.

With its large 3.6-inch cover display with 90Hz refresh rates, ultra-chic vegan leather design and vivid colors, the new Razr (2024) looks much better than its predecessor. It has a top-notch main display as well, which measures 6.9 inches and utilizes pOLED technology to deliver vivid and beautiful imagery.

Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip that delivers satisfactory mid-range performance. Then again, it's nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, used in the Razr Plus (2024), so keep that in mind.

Like most clamshell foldables, the Razr (2024) probably won't become your favorite camera phone. You can still take great-looking photos, but since there's no dedicated telephoto lens in the 50 + 13 MP rear camera configuration, you can't expect exceptional quality in zoomed shots. Another thing is that the main camera tends to oversharpen images in some scenarios.

Still, for a mid-range foldable, the Razr (2024) brings plenty to the table. And it now costs just under $450, a price tag we've never encountered before (and probably won't see again soon). If you think this puppy is right for you, go ahead and get it at its best price on Amazon!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

